Le Sueur-Henderson High School senior Zoe Thomson is taking her softball talents to Division III University of Wisconsin-Superior to play for the Yellowjackets,
A catcher and utility player as well as a volleyball and basketball player, Thomson said, "I chose UWS because of the small class sizes and the location. Another reason is because I get the chance to play softball. I'm choosing to play softball because it's my favorite sport of the three, and I love Superior's coach and team atmosphere."
An elementary education major, Thomson said her goals in college are "to prove my overall softball skills, work hard in school, and make memories that I'll never forget."
Thomson has a been a three-sport athlete in high school. She is a three-time varsity letter winner in volleyball, a three-time varsity letter winner in basketball and a four-time varsity letter winner, All Conference Honorable Mention (ninth grade) and All Section (10th grade) in softball.
Daughter of Kyhl and Tiff Thomson, Zoe said, "I credit my family, coaches and teammates, mostly but friends and many others helped along the way as well."