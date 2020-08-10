The Auto Cross division made its season debut at the Arlington Raceway Saturday night with 16 cars.
Brothers Justin and Nick McConnell from Henderson battled each other early for the lead, but Nick came out the winner. Scott Luke from Mayer took 2nd ahead of Dyland Dahlke of Brownton.
Other finishers included: 4. Tony Weber of Kasota, 6. Jayden Voss of Le Sueur, 8. Justin McConnell and 15. Cody Martin of Le Center.
The Truck Cross feature had nine trucks, and Brice Reierson of Arlington win both his heat and feature event. He fought for the feature win as Rob Guthmiller of Rosemount was the early leader, but on the white flag lap he forgot to turn to get the checkered flag and Reierson took it first with Justin McConnell finishing behind him and dad Mike McConnell taking 3rd.
Colton Burke of Redwood Falls led the first five laps of the IMCA Hobby feature until a yellow flag came out for a car that drove off the track in turn 3. After the cars relined up and restarted, Matt Olson took over the race and stayed out front with the A1 of Nate Manderfield from Lake Crystal finishing 2nd for his best finish and Burke followed in 3rd.
Jr. Esquedo from St. James overcame 20 cars to win the IMCA Sport Compact feature. There were four different leaders with Levi Selly of St. Peter leading the first lap, but Gavin Maass from Mankato soon overpowered him and led the next four laps while Alan Lahr of Nicollet moved through the field and got around Maass as Esquedo moved up with him. with two laps to go, Esquedo got by Lahr when Lahr encountered lapped traffic. Esquedo took 1st, Lahr 2nd and Justin Dose of Brownton moved up to 3rd from his 10th place start. Selly ended up sixth.
The Outlaw Hobby feature saw four different leaders and many yellow flags. Tyler Manthey from Norwood led the first lap with Randy Melvin starting next to him and taking the lead for the next twp laps. By lap 4, Dakota Robinson had the lead, but a caution was thrown which resulted in cars going into the pit area and restarting the race. On the restart, Robinson once again resumed the lead and it looked pretty comfortable until another was thrown. That bunched the cars back up on the restart and soon Robinson was being challenged by Mike Vogt from New Auburn and Rod Manthey from Norwood was also in the mix. Coming across the line on the white flag lap, Vogt had the edge was able to maintain the lead to the finish to win the race. Robinson held onto 2nd as Manthey took 3rd and Melvin took 4th.
Chris Neisen of Henderson was victorious in the IMCA Sport Modified feature winning his first race since 2014 made him a happy driver. He led from the front row and maintained the lead for 15 laps to win. Jeff Carter from Mapleton and Vince Corbin from Silver Lake both worked throughout the race to get by him but he wasn't giving up. Carter made a last lap pass on Corbin to take the 2nd spot, but he ran out of time to get around Neisen and settled for 2nd ahead of Corbin. Other finishers included: 5. Jeff Lloyd of Le Center and 15. Zach Davis of Lonsdale.
Chris Graf of Glencoe led the entire IMCA RaceSaver feature from his front row start to pick up the feature. The race went flag to flag and Graf had a very comfortable lead. Trevor Serbus of Olivia passed four, cars to take 2nd and Brandon Allen of St. Peter took 3rd. Bill Johnson of St. Peter took 5th.
There were four leaders in the IMCA Stock car feature. Mark Zimmerman of Madison Lake led the first four laps starting in the front row, but then Zach Foesch of Olivia took over the lead for the next three laps. Chad Schroeder from Belle Plaine was the leader the following lap starting in 10th place and working through the field. On lap 11, a yellow came out for the spinning car of Taylor Willms from Willmar. The race restarted with Schroeder leading again but soon had the company of Dan Mackenthun from Hamburg. The two were side by side for several laps, but Schroeder was able to pull ahead, then another yellow came out when cars got together in turn 2. Once again Schroeder had the lead on the restart, but he also had a flat tire and the following lap he spun in turn 2. He went to the pit and when the race restarted, Matt Speckman of Sleepy Eye was the new leader. He held of Mackenthun to the checkered flag and took the win, Mackenthun took 2nd and Tim Pessek of Hutchinson took 3rd ahead of Dan Eckblad from St. Peter.
Only a couple of cautions occurred in the IMCA Modified feature when a car spun on the first lap. Dalton Magers of Redwood Falls led the race for the first four laps until Brandon Beckendorf of Danube who started in 8th place soon had the lead and went onto win the race. Trent Loverude from Courtland was able to get by Magers to take 2nd and Magers settled for 3rd.