The Le Sueur-Henderson Giants had a split meet at Medford. The Giants girls cross country team were victorious in their race against the Tigers, but the boys suffered a loss Friday.
In the girl’s 5K race, Giants’ Cooper VandenEinde collected the fastest time, completing her run in 24:02. Of the Giants girls, Arlett Rios had the second fastest time at 24:10 and Sofie Wilson was third with a time of 24:42. Collectively, the team earned enough points to beat out Medford.
The LS-H boys collected a point total of 49, not enough to overtake Medford. In the top three runners for the Giants were Trace Edmondson at a time of 18:58, Noah Koller at 21:46 and Etham Steiger at 21:52.
“It is early in the season and this was our first full 5K race at this location,” said Assistant Coach Shannon Froelich. “With continued hard work and dedication, the Giants will see gains in their times.”
The Giants next cross country meet is at Loyola Catholic High School at 4 p.m. Thursday.