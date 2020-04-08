It’s been a whirlwind beginning for the New Le Sueur Country Club golf pro/general manager Josh Weaver.
Since arriving in late January, Weaver has been working on stocking up the merchandise in the golf shop, supervising remodeling of the clubhouse and his office, and getting the new computer operating system set up for the new online tee times. But most of that has been put on hold with the governor’s order to shutter all non-essential businesses, including golf clubs, through May 4.
Depending on the weather, Weaver expected the course to open in the first or second week of April. But that changed with the governor’s order. When the course does open, Weaver expects good business, because people have been cooped up inside for so long.
“When it is go time, it’s going to be busy,” he said. “With me being new, I’ve heard great feedback from the members and board that people are excited.”
Pro experience
Weaver, who turns 37 on April 19, has 16 years experience at seven different golf clubs. He started out as a golf pro at a golf course in 2004-’08 while in college at Penn State University. Then after he was an assistant pro and then a head pro at two courses in Illinois for eight years, he ended up in Minnesota in 2017.
“Life is crazy,” Weaver said. “You finally get the head pro title, you’re getting married (October 2016) and your wife (Haley) gets matched for a pharmacy residency that brought us to Minnesota.”
She’s working at Hennepin County HCMC. They’re renting a house in Bloomington and hope to move to the Eden Prairie area.
Weaver served as an assistant pro at Hazeltine in 2017, at Burl Oaks in 2018-’20 and Faribault Country Club in 2019-2020 before coming to Le Sueur this January.
He switched jobs with former Le Sueur pro Jerry Carpenter who became the head pro at Faribault.
Weaver had experience as a head pro, but now he has more on his plate as head pro/general manager at Le Sueur.
Now he’s in charge of the entire operation, including the golf, clubhouse, food and beverage and grounds, instead of just the golf department. Weaver reports to the golf club board.
Gradual changes
“I’m not only trying to be the leader, but getting the club back on track with a five- and 10-year plan and things like that,” Weaver said.
Asked about his goals, Weaver said just like any other golf clubs “we’re trying to grow membership, which is always a priority and retention if we have a membership special.”
Le Sueur is semiprivate, meaning it is open to the public and membership.
“One of the cool things we’re doing this year is we’re going online tee times,” Weaver said. It has dynamic pricing which offers discounts including the early bird specials and twilight rates.
“I’m hoping for some more attraction, more rounds and revenue,” Weaver said.
The Wednesday ladies (members only from 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.) and Thursday men’s (members only all day) days will continue.
Weaver said he doesn’t plan many changes in his first year.
“I just want to understand the culture and the membership, and then gradually make some changes,” he said. “I didn’t want to make huge changes. Who’s this new guy. He thinks he knows our club, but it’s a learning curve that way for sure.”
There are some changes happening. The clubhouse is being renovated, including a deep cleaning of the kitchen. They’re sprucing up the locker rooms with new carpet, paint and lockers.
A member started a fundraiser, and they raised money (close to $14,000) from members to pay for it.
“None of this is coming out of the budget,” Weaver said. “This is all raised by membership funds. That’s one of the awesome things starting out is that I know the membership cares deeply about their club.”
They also remodeled his office, which also was paid by the members.
In addition, a new point of sale POS (Point of Sale) computer operating system is being installed in the pro shop for people who buy mechanize.
Unlike the former manager who owned the pro shop merchandise, the club now owns the mechanize with Weaver getting a profit share.
“The membership never got any of the revenue coming from the golf shop, so that’s one way to boost profitability for the club,” Weaver said. “It’s a win-win. It’s a bonus for me if I do a good job, and obviously it’s a bonus for the club.”
Weaver said they’re also going to try to utilize the pool better and expand the junior golf program this year.
“We’re looking at having pool membership and having a better junior golf program,” Weaver said. “I’m partnering with the city of Le Sueur to help me post within their activity book. Hopefully we’ll gain some traction within the community with the new junior golf program.”
Weaver plans a three-week course in July, two days of camp with lunch included two hours a day on Tuesday and Wednesday and one day of play on Friday morning. It was only for one week.
“The junior golfers are the future of the sport,” he said.
Weaver, however, said, “I’m keeping the traditions alive, keeping the events they’re used to. I may throw in a new event and expand next year.”
Golfing experience
Born in Pennsylvania, Weaver started playing golf when he was 5.
“My grandfather cut down my first set golf clubs, just before junior equipment was even around,” Weaver said. ‘”I layed high school and college golf and decided to make a career out of it and became a PGA pro. I love people and love being around golf and why not do this for a living.”
He lettered four years at Southwestern High school in Hanover, Pennsyvania, and played in the York County Junior Golf Tour until college.
Weaver played One year of Division III golf for the Penn State Beavers golf team, the branch campus of Penn State. He made state and nationals with runner-up in Division III. Then he studied four years at the main campus at University Park.
He also served one year as an assistant golf coach at Hopkins High School.