Turnovers proved costly for the Le Sueur-Henderson Giants in a 40-8 Section 2AA football loss Friday at Maple River (2-2).
"Turnovers were the key to the game," LS-H head coach Mike May said. "We were minus five and turned the ball over six times. We have to be more consistent in all aspects of the game. Defensively, we have to get off the field, we gave up two, 30-plus runs on fourth and long."
The Giants displayed a good passing attack, led by quarterback Zach Berndt with 24 completions in 48 attempts for 190 yards and four interceptions.
Nolan Maczkowics had double-digit receptions with 10 catches for 80 yards. Dominic Drent caught four for 66 yards. Skelly had four receptions for 27 yards. Nathan Gregerson caught three for 13 yards. Mason Reinhardt had two receptions for 4 yards.
Skelly led the Giants' rushing attack with 13 carries for 60 yards and one touchdown. Berndt ran eight times for 28 yards.
Lukas Graff and Reinhardt led the Giants' defense with seven tackles apiece.
Lincoln Drent made four tackles. Dominic Drent had two tackles and an interception. Becker had three stops. Gage Bishop and Ethan Genelin made two tackles each. One tackle each went to Justin Rabaey, Zach Berndt, Josiah Failtin and Devin Pruehs.
LS-H (1-3) returns home Friday in another Section 2AA matchup against New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva (1-3)at 7 p.m. at Giants Stadium. NRHEG beat St. James 55-6 and lost to Jackson County Central 46-0. Blue Earth Area 57-6 and Martin County West 28-18.