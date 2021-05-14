Tri-City United girls and boys track and field teams placed second and Le Sueur-Henderson girls and boys placed fourth in the MRC Quad Tuesday, May 11 at Giants Stadium.
Sibley East took first in both the girls and the boys.
Girls standings showed: 1) Sibley East 88, 2) TCU 86, 3) Mayer Lutheran 63 and 4) LS-H 25
Boys standings ended up: 1) Sibley East 120, 2) TCU 84, 3) Mayer Lutheran 35 and 4) LS-H 32.
"It was a beautiful night for a track meet," TCU girls head coach Brian Fogal said. "TCU girls were missing several girls, but we maxed out almost everyone's events and placed 2nd.
"After posting a lot of personal bests last week at our home meet, we came back with another meet with improved performances. I was very happy and excited that we are stringing together multiple weeks of improvements. The girls are working really hard in practice and we are now seeing the results of that hard work."
TCU girls won seven events.
Lauren Houn won the 100 and 400 and placed second in the 200
Charlotte Houn won both the 100 and 300 hurdles.
Yasmin Ruiz won the 1600, and Kathleen Pichotta won the 3200
Erika Kaderlk won the triple jump.
TCU boys won four events.
Double winner Marco Reyes won the 400 and the triple jump and took second in the 100 and 200.
Jordan Meyer finished first in the 110 hurdles.
The TCU 4x800 relay team of Aidan McNamara, Zach Balma, Ayden Balma and Chase Goecke placed first.
"Many positive takeaways from Tuesday," TCU boys head coach Craig Nordling said. "I felt our sprinters had a good day. We were able to run against a few of the top sprinters in the conference, and it was nice to see where our sprinters sit compared to them. We have many underclassmen that want to run our 100 and 200, so having a nice day to run and good competition shows them where they sit in the conference.
"Austin Rutt competed in the 1600 and 3200 for the first time this year in the same meet and put up good results in both of the distance races.
"Our jumpers are continuing to improve with their technique and we are seeing better performances as a result of that. Our high jumpers and pole vaulters continue to show improvement meet after meet.
"With only two regular season meets remaining, it is critical that we are peaking at the right time to give us the opportunity to be our best come the MRC Outdoor Championship meet on May 25."
The LS-H Giants won three events. Double winner Dylan Novak took first in the 300 hurdles and the long jump. Drea Terwedo won the 200 dash.
"The warm weather and hard work are paying off, as we had 26 athletes who had personal records for this meet and that is outstanding!" LS-H head coach Sue Hynes said. "Dylan Novak was our top point getter with two wins in the long jump of 19-4 and in the 300 hurdles with a time of 44.04. Drea Terwedo also had an outstanding day winning the 200 with a time of 28.99, placing 3rd in the 100 hurdles with a time of 19.23 and increased her discus throw by 12 feet.
"This is our last hard week of practice before we begin tapering for the conference, and I expect even more PR's next week."