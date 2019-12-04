Le Sueur-Henderson dropped a Minnesota River Conference home opener Dec. 3 to Norwood-Young America 56-52.
The Giants held a slim 28-26 halftime lead, one which grew only to four points at 36-32 before the Raiders went on a 16-7 run early in the second half. The Giants closed to within one point at 48-47 with four minutes remaining in the game but could never turn catch up.
LS-H dominated the boards, led by Lauren Gregersen with 17 rebounds. Teammates Morgan Goettlicher and Halle Bemmels each added 10 rebounds. That rebounding edge allowed LS-H to take 16 more shots from the field. But the Giants struggled from the field, hitting just 20 of 76 for 26 percent.
The Raiders hit 20 of 56 from the field for 38 percent.
But the difference came at the free throw line, as the Raiders attempted 31 free throws, hitting 15 for 48 percent. The Giants were 7 for 14. LS-H was whistled for 22 team fouls, with some players missing time due to foul trouble at key points in the game. The Raiders were called for just 13 fouls.
Still, coach John Garvey was pleased with his team's overall defensive effort.
"Our girls played very well on defense and forced contested shots and dominated the boards," Garvey said. "We have really focused on being a better rebounding team and thus far have done a great job."
Garvey said the Giants (0-2) continue to improve but need to cut down on turnovers and improve their shooting percentages.
NYA, the defending conference champions, improved to 2-0. The Giants dropped to 0-2.
It doesn't get any easier for the Giants in their coming games. On Saturday, LS-H travels to Mayer Lutheran (4-0) for a 6 p.m. game, and next Tuesday are at perennial conference power Jordan (1-0) for a 7:30 p.m. contest.
The Giants next host Sibley East on Thursday, Dec. 17 in a 7:15 p.m. game.
NYA 26 - 30 -- 56
LS-H 28 - 24 -- 52