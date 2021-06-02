The Le Sueur-Henderson/Cleveland/Sibley East Giants ended their season Wednesday with a team score of 405 in the Section 2AA boys golf tournament at New Prague Golf Course.
The top four teams qualified for the second round Tuesday at New Prague: 1. Blue Earth Area 301, 2. St. Peter 317, 3. Holy Family Catholic 321, 4. Southwest Christian, 5. Glencoe-Silver Lake 329, 6. Jordan 351, 7. St. Clair/Loyola 362, 8. Waseca 370, 9. Maple River 375, 10. Tri-City United 382, 11. Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 386, 12. Belle Plaine 401, 13. LS-H/Cleveland /Sibley East 405.
"All the boys had a rough start to their round, but the second nine all six boys shot better by an average of 8 shots," Giants coach Rod Reinhardt said. "If they had played as well as they did the second nine, they would have had their best team score of the year. It was very impressive to see the team rebound from such a rough start. With this young team they will learn from this experience and use it moving forward. All this year's players will be back next year.
Scoring the best for Le Sueur was Ayden Christ with a 52-44 (96) after his final hole birdie.
Next best on the team was Jack Feterl 55-44 (99) having one of his best nine holes on the season.
JD Reinhardt had his best nine of the year shooting a 55-47 (102).
Dakota Alitz from Cleveland came in with a 58-50(108).
Team captains Zack Sullivan and Jack Steinborn came in with the final scores with Sullivan firing a 116 and Steinborn scoring a 111.