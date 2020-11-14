Saving their best for last, the Le Sueur-Henderson Giants won their first volleyball match of the season Friday 3-0 over Tri-City United.
Although the Giants shut out the Titans, the set scores were much closer (25-19 25-14, 25-23) in the back-and-forth Minnesota River Conference battle.
With the win, the Giants finish the COVID-19 virus shortened season 1-8 in the conference and overall. LS-H goes into distance learning Monday, Nov. 16 so the school district decided to end fall sports and halt winter sports at least until Jan. 4.
"This was our last week of volleyball here at LS-H," head coach Stacy Feser said. "It was a crazy week with lots of emotions running high and wondering if we were going to be allowed to make it through the entire week with the rising pandemic numbers. We were supposed to have senior night on Tuesday versus Belle Plaine, but due to winter weather conditions the game was cancelled and postponed to Friday night."
The Giants were scheduled to play Belle Plaine on Friday, but the Tigers opted out because of two players testing positive for COVID-19. LS-H Activities Director/Dean of Students Jeff Christ called a number of schools to see if they would be interested in playing the Giants Friday, and the Titans said "yes."
The two teams were scheduled to play on Nov. 17, and the Giants wouldn't have been able to play on that date, so it worked out well for both teams.
"Our game last night was a good showing for us," Feser said. "We were unsure whether we were going to get to play a game or not because we learned at noon that our game against Belle Plaine was cancelled because they didn't have enough girls to play. We reached out to many schools to try and schedule one last match for our team and TCU graciously accepted our invitation at 3:30 p.m. We were so thankful they agreed to play us so our six seniors could have one last shot to play and be celebrated."
The Giants' standout players were:
Senior setter Halle Bemmels had 34 set assists (her second highest match this season).
Best server was senior Makenna Borchardt. She had 18 serves with four aces.
Best hitter was senior Zoe Thomson. She had nine kills on 18 attempts.
Best passer was junior outside hitter Julia More. She had six digs and was the Giants' best serve receive average as well.
"Overall the girls finished strong tonight and played with their hearts," Feser said. "I'm so proud of these girls and will miss the six seniors we have on the team."
Led by the steady serving of senior Makenna Borchardt, who served five straight points including two aces, the Giants jumped top a 12-3 lead in the first set.
But the Titans roared back to cut the lead to 19-15 on an ace serve by senior Morgan Kes.
The Giants, however, regained control, going on a 6-3 run, ending with a kill by senior setter Halle Bemmels for the 25-19 win.
The Giants took a bigger lead in the second set 23-13 and finished it off with an ace serve by senior outside hitter Zoe Thomson, a kill by junior right side hitter Julia More and an ace serve by More.
The third set turned out to be the closest battle. The Titans took 7-3 lead, but the Giants tied it 12-12 on an ace serve by Borchardt and took a 14-13 lead on a kill by Thomson followed by a serving point by Thomson.
The Giants increased their lead to 20-14, but the Titans went up 21-20 on a kill by senior left-handed outside hitter Jordyn Brownlee.
With a tip kill by Borchardt, the Giants regained the lead 23-22.
The Titans answered with a tip kill of their own by junior Lauren Houn to tie the score at 23.
Thomson then blasted a kill off a set by Bemmels to put the Giants ahead 24-23, and Bemmels jump served an ace to finish off the Titans 25-23.
Outside hitter Jordyn Brownlee led the Titans with a double-double of 10 kills and 16 digs.
TCU middle hitter Kaia Krocak collected five kills and three blocks.
Setter Lauren Houn paced the Titans with 17 assists.
Kaitlyn Lang also had 16 digs for TCU.
TCU (2-9) is scheduled to finish off the regular season hosting Southwest Christian at 5:30 p.m. Thursday in Montgomery.