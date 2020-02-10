Three Le Sueur-Henderson girls basketball players scored in double digits, but it wasn't enough as Maple River defeated the Giants 58-47 on Saturday at Mapleton.
Forward Morgan Goettlicher led the Giants with 12 points on 6 of 18 shots from the field.
Forward Kyla Samora netted 11 points on 4 of 8 field goals and 3 of 4 free throws.
Forward Lauren Gregersen scored 10 points on 5 of 8 from the field.
Also for the Giants, Karragen Straub scored 6 points, Samantha Wilbright 5 and Olivia Fritz 3.
Two Eagles hit double figures in scoring: Ally Bruegger 16 and Claire McGregor 10.
The Eagles improved to 13-9, while the Giants dropped to 5-16.