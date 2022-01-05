Tuesday evening, the Tri-City United Titan boys basketball team opened the 2022 calendar year with a road game against the Medford Tigers. The Titans welcomed back guard Adam Henze into the lineup and a balanced offensive attack led them to a 75-60 win, improving the team record to 2-6 on the season.
The first half proved to be incredibly tight as TCU was only able to take a 30-27 lead into the locker room, but the second half was all Titans as they dropped 45 points to pull away for the win.
Henze finished the night with a team high 15 points while Lucas Holicky scored 14 and Reggie Vosejpka and Hank Holicky each added 12.
TCU returns to action Thursday, Jan. 6 when the team hosts the Le Sueur-Henderson Giants with tip-off scheduled for 7:15 p.m.