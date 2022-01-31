In a battle for the top spot in the Minnesota River Conference, the Le Sueur-Henderson Giants boys basketball team lost 60-46 at home against Belle Plaine Thursday night. The loss drops the Giants to 7-8 (4-2 MRC) on the season and propels the Tigers to 8-7 (4-1 MRC) and a half-game lead in the conference.
"We knew going into this game that it would be another tightly contested game and the first half proved that true," said LS-H head coach Ryan Graff.
It was a defensive battle in the first half with Belle Plaine jumping ahead to a 4-0 lead a couple of minutes into the game. The Tigers maintained a lead or tie until about the 11-minute mark when Nathan Gregersen found Dylan Graff open under the basket to give the Giants their first lead of the night at 10-8.
LS-H was able to build on its lead in the following minutes and David Gupton hit a pull up jumper to give the Giants their largest lead of the first half, 21-15. Down the stretch in the fist half, LS-H struggled a bit and Belle Plaine finished the half on a 9-2 run to take a 24-23 lead into the half.
The Giants opened the second half with a three pointer by Grant Adams to take the lead back. The game went back and forth over the next several minutes before Belle Plaine managed to build a decent lead.
LS-H cut the Tiger's lead to 48-43 when David Gupton hit a three pointer with just under six minutes to go and Gage Bishop took a big charge on the defensive end that allowed the Giants a chance to cut further into the lead, but they weren't able to capitalize. Belle Plaine outscored LS-H 12-3 in the final five minutes to hold out for the win.
"The second half, we didn't rebound nearly as well as we had most of the first half. We weren't getting nearly as many offensive rebounds and we were allowing them to get more offensive rebounds," noted Graff. "Part of that is a credit to Belle Plaine, but some of that is us responding to a team that is working hard and needing to match or exceed their energy."
Gage Bishop led the Giants in scoring with 14 points and also led the team in rebounds with six. Dylan Kahlow was the second-leading scorer with nine points and he was joined by Grant Adams and Gupton who all recorded four rebounds.