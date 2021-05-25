ST. JOSEPH – On the heels of a historic season, Elly Novak added a historic honor to her name Monday afternoon.
Novak, a sophomore pitcher for the College of Saint Benedict softball team from Tri-City United and Montgomery, earned NFCA Third Team All-American honors. She is just the second All-American in program history, joining outfielder Lexi Alm, who earned Second Team All-American honors as a senior in 2014.
Novak is one of four MIAC athletes to earn a spot on an All-America team. St. Olaf pitcher Julie Graf and St. Kate's first baseman Angela Huepfel earned first-team nods, and the Oles' Hannah Matthies joined Novak on the third team in an at-large spot.
The All-American nod comes after a record-setting season for Novak, who put together one of the best seasons for a pitcher in Saint Benedict softball history. She set the school record for strikeouts in a season with 172 and wins in a season with 17, and after two seasons – including just one full season – with the team, she is already sixth in CSB history with 193 strikeouts.
Novak, who made 22 appearances in the circle as a sophomore, is 14th in Division III with an impressive 0.96 ERA. She is also ninth in the nation in total strikeouts and third with nine shutouts. She helped the Bennies finish second as a team in Division III with 15 shutouts this season.
Novak threw 123.2 innings this season, including 16 complete games. She gave up 24 runs – only 17 of which were earned – and helped Saint Benedict finish the season 26-7 overall, including an appearance in the MIAC Tournament.