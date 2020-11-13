Cleveland volleyball team completed a season sweep of host St. Clair 3-1 on Friday.
Set scores showed: 25-14, 25-23, 24-26, 25-16.
The Clippers also defeated the Cyclones 3-1 in the season opener on Oct. 8
Halle McCabe led the Clippers with 18 kills, plus nine digs, in the rematch.
Emily Kern collected a triple-double with 16 kills, 12 blocks and 26 digs.
Taylin Gosch put up 39 set assists.
Emma Sweere picked up 29 digs.
Harley Connor added seven kills, and Laci Hollerich had six kills.
Cleveland (8-1) plays at Mankato Loyola on Monday.
Cleveland 3, MCW 0
Cleveland volleyball team swept Martin County West 3-0 (25-16, 25-17, 25-17) on Thursday at Martin County Junior High in Welcome.
The Clippers clinched the first set on a jump-ace serve by junior middle hitter Emily Kern playing in the back row.
Kern also had the winning point in the second set with a tip kill.
On match point, sophomore Lexy Waldron served, Kern picked up a dig, junior Taylin Gosch put up the set, and sophomore middle hitter Serea Remiger delivered the match-winning tip kill.
Emiiy Kern displayed a strong all-around game with 12 kills, 12 digs, four ace serves and four blocks.
Senior outside hitter Halle McCabe had nine kills and four aces.
Sophomore Libero Emma Sweere added 14 digs.
Junior setter Taylin Gosch had 30 set assists and four digs.
MCW dropped to 2-6.