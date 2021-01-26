Cleveland girls basketball team kept up with Martin County West nearly shot for shot in the first half, but the Mavericks pulled away in the second half to win 57-31 on Jan. 26 at MCW Junior High in Trimont.
The Clippers jumped to a 7-2 lead on a 3-pointer by senior point guard Macey Ziebarth, a put back by junior center Emily Kern, who scored four points, and a 2-pointer by Ziebarth, who finished with a game-high 20 points, including three 3-pointers.
The Clippers still led 12-11 on a lay-up by Kern with 6:20 to play in the first half. And with a 3-pointer by sophomore guard Kacey Karels, who finished with seven points, Cleveland remained in the lead 17-15 with 3:25 left on the clock.
But the Mavericks (2-1) went on a 7-0 run to take a 22-17 lead that they never lost the rest of the way. MCW led 25-19 at halftime and took over in the second half, starting with a 20-5 run for a 47-24 lead with 7:30 left.
The Clippers (1-1) stay on the road at 7:15 p.m. Thursday versus Truman/Martin Luther/Granada-Huntley-East Chain at Granada (1-0).
Cleveland 9 12 31
MCW 25 32 57