Bill John, who took over the head baseball coaching position at Cleveland High School this spring, announced he has resigned the position effective Tuesday. August 13.
John has accepted an offer to be the head varsity baseball coach at Lakeville South.
“It was an opportunity to rejoin a core of coaches that I worked with at Burnsville,” John said in a posting on the team’s website. “They were, and are, a fantastic group of people.”
Under John’s tenure, the Clippers had a solid 10-9 season, even though they had lost a number of key players to graduation. Their season ended in the second round of the section playback bracket
“This wasn't something that I had anticipated or sought out, and it was a tough decision,” John said. “I am looking forward to the new challenge. That said, I enjoyed the last year tremendously and had a great season in Cleveland.”
John, who will be also on Lakeville South’s football staff, is a graduate of Fort Dodge High School in Iowa and Normandale College in Bloomington. He retired from a career in construction in 2013 and now lives in rural Cleveland.
Assisting John last spring were Alec Rogers and Mike Krenik.