The Tri-City United girls 4x800-meter relay team of sophomore Makayla Erickson, senior Annabelle Davies, eighth-grader Yasmin Ruiz and senior anchor Josie Plut became the first TCU girls relay team to qualify for state by finishing second in 10:22.93 in the Section 2A track and field championships Saturday at Mankato West.
"We ran a season best time," TCU girls head coach Brian Fogal said. "I was really proud of the effort and commitment of the girls to continue to practice and work hard even after school has ended. The girls continue to get better each meet. This is the first girls relay team to make the state meet in TCU's 10 year history."
Ruiz also took seventh in the 800 run (2:36.94).
In the 1600 run, Plut placed eighth in 5:59.20.
Junior Lauren Houn finished fifth in the 100 dash (13.70).
TCU junior Charlotte Houn placed eighth in the 100 hurdles (18.28) and seventh in the 300 hurdles (52.86).
Eighth-grader Alexis Marcussen finished 12th In the pole vault (7-8).
TCU girls took 13th out of 23 teams in the section with 18 points. Belle Plaine also won the girls team title with 128.50 points.
The Class A state girls meet runs Friday, starting at 3:30 p.m., at St. Michael Albertville.