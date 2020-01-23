Despite trailing by two dozen points at the final buzzer 60-42, the Cleveland girls, disciplined on defense, played their best 36 minutes of the season on Tuesday when they hosted St. Clair in Valley Conference basketball action.
Head coach Joe Remiger said his Clippers are understanding where to be; they just have to get caught up with their ball handling skills.
“It was definitely our best effort, probably our best talking, probably our best rebounding, but man, first half we were in position, but air balls and bounces. We’re to the point that we just have to improve our skill level, and that’s going to take some time. If we get better at ball handling, then we can talk, ‘hey let’s move on to the next level. ‘”
Macey Ziebarth waltzed the jump ball in for a layup, but the Cyclones, stealing several times on the press, scored 13 of the next 15 points before Stephanie Cink whistled a three. Emily Kern went up court to pick up the in bounds, and that helped the Clippers beat the pressure.
“We got pressed the whole game, and we didn’t cave.” Remiger said. “Kern did great. The girl guarding her in the first half couldn’t keep up. In the second half they switched to a different girl guarding her. When Kern gets wide and low, she’ll be a force.”
Kern scored eight points in the half, a couple after offensive rebounds. The Clippers guarded well in the middle, but the Cyclones dropped seven threes to lead 37-20 at the break.
“We have to recognize these guys are shooters,” Remiger said. “Even though we are on help line, when that ball gets reversed, we have to be there to get in their face.”
Scoring eight of the first nine points of the second half, the Clippers pulled within 10 after Kern took a Sarena Remiger handoff up and in. Cink scored again from behind the arc, but with the Clippers starting to tire, St. Clair answered with a trio of threes that, along with free throws, widened their lead, 53-33.
Remiger and Ziebarth each scored on a layup, and Kaylee Karels sunk a three to pull the Clippers within 13 with four and a half minutes left, but that was as close as they would come, and St. Clair went on to triumph 60-42.
Kern led the effort with 14 points, one more than Ziebarth. Cink had six points. Emmie Dittmar scored four points off the bench.
The night before, the Clippers lost on the road to Minnesota Valley Lutheran, 66-32. No Clipper hit double figures.
“The press killed us, and I don’t know that it was any better than St. Clairs’, but we coughed the ball over and over,” Remiger said. “We did not play half as tough as we did tonight. I don’t know what the difference was between there and here.”
The Thursday before, the Clippers fell 46-29 to Martin County West in Sherburn. Ziebarth scored 11 points in that effort. Dittmar had 10 points.
“Our biggest problem at Martin County West was they had a couple of bigs,” Remiger said. “They only attempted two threes the whole game, but they set screens. The second half we got better on synching on that stuff and jamming them. It was good to see we were learning.”
The Clippers host TCU on Friday for Senior (think Mya Krenik) Night. It will also be a night to remember Nicollet senior athlete, Jill Thompson, who passed away earlier this week. Fans are encouraged to wear yellow and green, Thompson’s favorite colors.
St. Clair 37 23 60
Cleveland 20 22 42
Cleveland 42 (Macey Ziebarth 13, Stephanie Cink 6, Emmie Dittmar 4, Sarena Remiger 2, Emily Kern 14, Kaylee Karels 3)
2FG 12-38 (32%)
3FG 3-10 (30%) (Cink 2, Karels 1)
FT 9-25 (36%)
Minnesota Valley Lutheran 43 23 66
Cleveland 14 18 32
Cleveland 32 (Macey Ziebarth 5, Stephanie Cink 3, Emmie Dittmar 6, Sarena Remiger 4, Emily Kern 7, Mya Krenik 7)
2FG 9
3FG 2 (Cink 1, Krenik 1)
FT 8-11 (73%)
Martin County West 23 23 46
Cleveland 10 19 29
Cleveland 29 (Macey Ziebarth 11, Emmie Dittmar 10, Emily Kern 4, Kaylee Karels 4)
2FG 10
3FG 1 (Ziebarth 1)
FT 1-6 (17%)