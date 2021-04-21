It was another cold day on the course in the Minnesota River Conference boys golf match April 20 at ShadowBrooke Golf Course in Lester Prairie, but this time it was the boys' turn.
Team totals showed: Southwest Christian 159, Tri-City United Titans 194, Belle Plaine 200, Mayer Lutheran 213 and Le Sueur-Henderson/Cleveland/Sibley East Giants 217.
"The future of the boys golf team were at this event with some of our more experienced players out with school COVID quarantine," Giants head coach Rod Reinhardt said. "The young kids got some great playing time with some of the best kids in the conference.
The best score for the Giants was 8th grader, JD Reinhardt, with a 49 followed by another 8th grader from Arlington, Jack Feterl, firing a 51. Sophomore Jack Steinborn scored a 56, and 8th grader Gavin Karels from Cleveland shot a 61 to round out the team score to 217.
Two other 8th grade boys got some playing time on varsity with Owen Lawrence shooting a 76 and Casey Fahey 70.
"All these junior high kids along with sophomore and co-captain Jack Steinborn are showing signs of some great golf potential this year!" Reinhardt said.