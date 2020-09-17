The Le Sueur-Henderson Giants girls tennis team continued to cruise in the 2020 pandemic-shortened season, remaining undefeated with a 7-0 meet win over Maple River Sept. 15.
In fact, LS-H didn't give up more than three games in any set throughout the seven matches.
"All of the girls played really well," coach Linda Seaver said. "We have been working hard on keeping up our intensity and eliminating our own unforced errors. I would say, as a whole, we did a great job focusing on this last night."
At the top of the lineup, Greta Nesbit led the way at No. 1 singles with the most dominating victory possible at 6-0, 6-0.
"Greta played flawlessly against a very tough opponent," Seaver said. "Greta was serving and returning very well and took advantage of shorter shots to move inside the court to control the point."
The next three singles players also each cruised to victory. At No. 2 singles, Chloe Brandt won 6-0, 6-3; at No. 3, Morgan Jones won 6-1, 6-1; and at No. 4, Makenna Reinhardt won 6-1, 6-1.
"Chloe did an excellent job of attacking short balls and keeping her opponent deep," Seaver said. "Her first serve was especially tough, and she played very aggressively.
"Morgan continues to do a great job with her strong serve and playing very offensively. She has strong, deep groundstrokes and was dominant at the net.
Makenna's serving was good and she played with a great deal of consistency. This is definitely a strength of Makenna’s. She also won a lot of points by moving her opponent around the court."
The LS-H doubles teams had similar success, each easing to victory.
Anna Pavlo and Mia Schwarz won 6-2, 6-1 at No. 1 doubles; Halle Bemmels and Darbi Dunning won 6-1, 6-1 at No. 2; and Ella Nesbit and Bella Halloway won 6-3, 6-2 at No. 3.
"Anna and Mia played very well," Seaver said. "They attacked at the net and moved up there together. They took advantage of their opponents softer cross court shots and put their volleys away at the net.
"Darbi and Halle saw a lot of the holes and openings that their opponents left them.They were able to dominate and attack at the net. Their strong serving and returning put them in a good position.
Ella and Bella moved well together. They were much more aggressive at the net. Ella had strong serves and Bella placed her groundstrokes out of the opponents reach."