Cleveland Clipper Football
COACHES
Erik Hermanson – First year as solo head coach. Was a co-head coach with Kyle Atherton for the previous five years and both were assistants for many years. Cleveland Football had a record of 44-12 in the 5 years of combined head coaches. “The school board demanded a head coach be named. but there will be no changes in the way the team operates or how football decisions are made,” Hermanson said.
Kyle Atherton (head coach of defense/WR position coach/JV), Brady Hahn (head coach of special teams and tackling/ linebackers and running backs position coach/JV), Matt Miller (offense and defense advisor/offense and defense line position coach/JV), Christian Harmeyer (coach in the booth on game night/Jr. High). “As a former star college player and head high school coach, Christian is a valuable advisor in every aspect of the program,” said Hermanson. “In my opinion this staff is blessed with five guys that are head coach material.”
KEY PLAYERS
Lucas Mueller – Senior RB/LB, captain. “He may play any position on the field,” Hermanson said. “He isn’t concerned with personal stats or glory; he is a true captain who will do anything that helps the team.”
Levi Baker – Senior RB/LB, captain. He had 26 carries for 199 yards last year. “If he stays healthy he will be a main part of the offense,” Hermanson said.
Brock Olson – Senior WR/LB, captain. He had 19 solo tackles and 18 assists last season. “He has worked hard to get stronger than last year, and we are counting on him being one of our toughest players and leader of the defense,” Hermanson said.
Alex McCabe – Junior QB. In his four games last year before being sidelined by an off-the-field injury, he completed 62 of 123 pass attempts for 1042 yards and 14 touchdowns. He also rushed 42 times for 122 yards and one touchdown.
Josh Dawald – Senior OT. He had 27 solo tackles and 24 assists last season. “He looks to be the leader and anchor of our young offensive line,” Hermanson said.
KEEP YOUR EYE ON
Jerren Jobe – Senior WR/DB. Jobe is a transfer from Mankato who has been waiting a year to play football for the Clippers.
Isaac Mueller – Junior WR/S. “Isaac is a super athlete who looks to continue the CHS tradition of wideouts build like basketball stars,” Hermanson said.
Tyce Shook – Junior WR/S. Like Jobe, transfer rules kept him off the varsity field last season, but Shook stuck with the program, continued to practice with the team and earned the Scout Player of the Year award. Unleashed this year, expect him to make a mark on the season.
Eric Rohlfing – Junior. “He is a great athlete and special teams star last who year might play a number of positions to help the team,” Hermanson said.
Cameron Seely – Junior G/NT. “He is one of our strongest players,” Hermanson said. “We are counting on him to give us toughness and big line play on both sides of the ball.”
MOVED ON
Seniors Solomon Pawlitschek (WR), Bryce Novak (WR), Danny McCabe (RB), Joe Dembouski (TE), Shane Rogers (RB), Brendon Brown (TE), Josh Vetter (RB), Austin Gibeau (TE) and Ian Krenik. Karson Lindsay, an eighth grader last year who was thrust into the quarterback slot after four games transferred out of the district.
SEASON OUTLOOK
Last season the Clippers got off to a 3-1 start before sophomore quarterback Alex McCabe suffered an off-the field injury that sidelined him for the rest of the season. They next day they lost to eventual district champion Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons. Later they lost to Nicollet for a 5-2 district record. Eventual state champion Spring Grove was their other loss, and they fell hard in the first round of the sections to visiting Mabel-Canton.
Last season, if Alex McCabe were healthy, they likely would have been conference champs for the fourth year in a row. This year it’s a whole new ball game with the program switching to 11-man. Another change is that no Immanuel Lutheran players joined the team, so it will be back to just the ‘Cleveland’ Clippers.
McCabe is back in pads, but a core group is gone to graduation. It doesn’t help that a couple of juniors, and one senior—all who would likely have started on both side of the ball—opted not to participate this year. Overall the number of players is down from last season.
But the Clippers, although typically small in both stature and in numbers, tend to be more athletic than most of their competition…and maybe tougher too. Perhaps more players could have taken advantage of the weight room this summer, but a football camp and practices will help everyone who participated up their games.
With mostly new competition (all except Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons), it’s difficult to predict the season. The key will be staying healthy and finding the right man for the job. Their first home game, against USC on September 6, will probably be one of their toughest.
COMMENTS FROM THE COACH
“This team is striving to be successful in order to help Cleveland be the best possible school/community/environment that our kids can possibly be a part of. Everything that goes well in Cleveland helps to better all of our programs and activities. The rising tide raises all boats. CHS football wants to be a big part of a great start to the 2019 school year.” — Erik Hermanson, head coach
BY THE NUMBERS
30 – The number on the team, a dozen less than a year ago.
160 – The mean, median and mode weight in pounds of a Clipper this season. As is typical, the Clippers aren’t big.
210 – The heaviest Clipper, Josh Dawald. At 6-3, he’s also the tallest.
8.29 – The 2019 Clippers’ debut. It’s on the road against Kenyon-Wanamingo. The Knights were 2-7 last season.