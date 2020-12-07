With the closing of Walt’s Hook, Line and Sinker on Dec. 1, one of the most popular fishing areas in the region with more than a dozen lakes, plus the Minnesota River, will no longer have a bait and tackle shop.
Where will anglers in the St. Peter, Kasota, Cleveland, Le Center, Le Sueur and Henderson area get live bait and tackle?
Walt’s on Ottawa Road in Kasota Township no longer is open, so the nearest bait stores now are Corner Bait along Hwy. 60 in Madison Lake and Walt’s (different owner) on Hwy. 169 in North Mankato.
Corner Bait in
Madison Lake
Nate and Jessi Greene are in their fifth winter owning Corner Bait at 500 Walnut Ave. They bought it from Ryan White who owned it for seven years.
Corner Bait has already seen an influx of customers, and Greene expects more with Walt’s closed.
“We started to see quite a bit more unfamiliar faces from the St. Peter/Belle Plaine area,” Nate Greene said. “Most of those river guys are going to have to find a new supplier of tackle and bait. So we’ve been seeing those customers come through. We were at Walt’s yesterday picking up a few things from him, including a display case, before he took off.
Corner Bait carries all the live bait for trout fisherman, who Walt’s served with the St. Peter Trout Ponds and Seven Mile Creek nearby, which are stocked annually with trout.
“We’ll be bringing in like rooster tails in the spring now, because there’s no place to go now to get that kind of stuff,” Greene said.
The Greenes are friends of Walt Hoehn.
“We know Walt really well,” Nate Greene said. “Walt in 2008 bought this location and found out it was too much to juggle two, so then Ryan White was working for him, and he asked Ryan if he wanted to buy into the business and he said he would. Then Ryan owned it for six of seven years, and we bought it from Ryan.
“We knew Walt from the get go because at the time we lived in Henderson, so that was my go to place for bait. Then I got to know him more on the bait side of things. We would swap between the two if I was low on minnows or if he was low on minnows until our bait guy showed up. From there we established a pretty solid friendship.”
Corner Bait expanded this fall into archery and duck hunting.
“There was a lot of people throughout the years asking if we had any ammo, broadheads or extra arrows,” Nate Greene said. “We also have hunting clothing, calls, bow accessories and bow press, so I can work on peoples’ bows.
Since high school and after he graduated, Greene worked at Four Seasons in Red Wing where he grew up.
“It was just over 10 years since I was there, and I was their main bow guy,” he said. “We slow down in the fall and pick up for hunting. Maybe we’ll bring in some accessories so guys can drop off their bow and have some work done to it. Work on bows and custom arrow took off really good this year.”
Archery deer hunting runs till the end of the year. Duck hunting season ended Dec. 6.
Corner Bait’s winter hours are 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. During summer hours on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, the store is pen until 8 p.m. right after opener.
It’s been a weird year for business during the virus, Greene said.
“We’ve seen a lot of new faces, and a lot of the normal faces that we would see we didn’t see as often. So it balances itself out. A lot of new people are getting into fishing this year due to the face of what else can you do. About 10 percent of our license sales were new people.
“We’ve got a lot of people already making reservations for fish house rentals that got into summer fishing and then they find out they can ice fish, too.
“We’ve got seven fish houses anywhere from something from you and a buddy to get out of the wind all the way up to everything up to the kitchen sink. All are heated. We place them out there. On Wednesdays and Thursdays we move those fish houses to where the fish are at.
“Customers will come out and we’ll escort them out to the fish houses and give them a run down on how the TV works and how the bathroom works, microwave and all that fun stuff.
“We’ve also got a permanent that is set up for spearing. That has become pretty popular in the last few years. Last year, I had a guy from Owatonna from Jan. 12 to the end of February there 26 times. He was here sitting in that spear house 75 percent of the time, and boy did he get some big northerns.”
The least expensive house has four holes starting at $45 for half a day (7 a.m. to 1 p.m. or 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.), all the way up to the big bunkhouse, which includes bunk beds and fit eight people.
“We do all the plowing on the roads on the ice, and if guys need a spot plowed out there for their fish house, we’ll go out there and plow a spot for them,” Nate Greene said. “We drive them out or they drive themselves. Once we have fishable ice out there, we normally don’t see me around here a whole lot.
“We get a lot of people they don’t want to have the added expense of a fish house. They don’t want to store it in the off season, then they’ve got to find a spot to fish and if it’s accessible and they’ve got to keep it accessible if they don’t have a plow.
“They go out there it’s 70 degrees and the holes are all cleaned out. All they got to do is unlock it, sit down and start fishing. We have gear rentals too, fish finders, underwater cameras, augers.
“And it’s a lot of fun to see the kiddos out there who haven’t seen ice fishing before or they have and their experience ice fishing is being on a 5-gallon bucket out in the wind. Now they can enjoy a weekend out there and watch the fish on the camera on a flat screen TV in the fish house. They think that’s pretty cool. We’ve got four Ice Castles and three day houses just set up for fishing.”
One of the big things Corner Bait added last year was propane fills. So people can bring their propane tanks whether it’s motor homes or house we can fill it. It’s lot cheaper than doing an exchange.
“The ice fishermen have these little 10 pound tanks, half the weight and easier to maneuver around than a 20 pound off your gas grill,” Greene said.
Greene also does guiding 365 days a year. Mainly it’s just him. He hires out more guides for bigger group. He guides for ice fishing, too.
With 1,800 square feet of retail space, Corner Bait has a big supply of tackle. Greene said he has at least doubled the inventory since he took over. “Each year we expand and bring in a different collection. I like to give the guys a good selection.”
But Greene said the biggest thing people are looking for in a tackle shop is knowledge. “If you don’t have that knowledge, what upper hand do you have on any other bait shop. Ninety percent of the tackle that I display is in my tackle box, too. So that way I can see how it works, what colors work best.”
He has a display on the front counter of the six main big local lake maps marked with popular fishing spots, accesses and springs marked that need to be avoided.
Greene, 36, has been fishing his whole life.
“My dad sent me a picture when I was in first grade,” Greene said. “We had do an assignment on ‘I hope someday I own my own bait shop, I hope someday I become a guide,’ everything to do with fishing. ‘You’ve literally got everything that you wanted.’ I’ll never be a millionaire, but I’ll never have to feel like I worked a day in my life.”
Nicknamed the “River Rat,” he grew up fishing on the Mississippi River in Red Wing.
“March and April I’m usually down there on the river guiding, even people from this area,” he said. “It’s always open. The males and females move up to the dam to spawn, so the amount of walleyes that congregate up there is a lot of fun.”
The Greenes and four part-time employees work there: “One of the training requirements is to go out and fish with them to make sure that they know what they’re doing. If they don’t, I show them different techniques, so then they can share that with our customers.”
Walt’s in North Mankato
Walt’s is relatively new to the bait and tackle scene in its second year at 1130 N. River Rd., although it started out three years ago south of Mankato in Le Hillier.
Breinke said he moved, because it is in a “way better location” in a smaller facility. The old store was 1,600 square feet, compared to the new store, which is 700 square feet.
“It’s easier for customers to go in and out since we’re right by the highway, and you can bring your rig, your boat or fish house and park here no problem,” he said.
It is named after Breinke’s father, Walt, who had a sporting goods store in Mankato since the late 1960s and died three years ago.
“He had a dream to have a sporting goods store,” Breinke said. “We were the firearms part of the business, but he always had fishing tackle. When he passed away, Kathy Winkler said I should have live bait, so that’s how I got into the live bait part of it. Winkler used to a have a live bait store on Third Avenue. I bought out her retail side inventory (minnow tanks), and the guy that I buy bait from bought out the wholesale side.”
Breinke started the new bait store, which is normally open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., with shorter hours during slower fishing times. If the store is not open, an appointment can be set up by calling Breinke at 507-351-9166.
Since the COVID-19 pandemic virus started, Breinke said business has “doubled easily,” even with this late fall’s variable weather. Fishing license sales have increased 40 percent in the state.
“Outdoor activities in general, not just fishing, everything has blossomed,” Breinke said. “You don’t have anything else you can do. You can go fishing or you can go hunting or you can go camping. This is an awesome family activity, so we see a lot of families coming in with mom and dad with kids taking the family out fishing to get out of the house, so it’s been really different this year.
“We’re way busier than normal even with this horrible late fall of either freeze or open up. It’s not the dream for a bait shop. But the river has been doing so well that it’s what’s been keeping us doing so well during this time period. Last year we were on the ice one day before it melted on Thanksgiving. The year before we were on the ice two weeks, and then it melted before Thanksgiving, so we haven’t had that nice solid lockdown except for in October.”
Now the ice is freezing on the small waters, the big waters are getting a little bit of ice in the small bays, Breinke said Dec. 2. But with temperatures in the 40s, “we’re a long ways away from safe ice.”
Only way up north may there be enough ice to walk on. “I’ve heard Red Lake is pushing 5 to 6 inches up to the shallows,” Breinke said. “I have a few customers who go up there for that.”
With Walt’s Hook, Line and Sinker closing, Breinke expects more business to come his way.
“Now that I’ve had a bait shop, I understand the hardships,” Breinke said. “If you like working from 6 in the morning to 6 o’clock at night six or seven days a week, it’s a fantastic job. The only hardship I’ve had due to COVID is having people willing to work.”
If he doesn’t have an item stocked, Breinke also orders fishing gear, such as an electric ice auger, that had a Black Friday discount of $150.
“But like everybody else this year, demand is way higher than supply, so that doesn’t mean that you’re going to get it fast,” Breinke said. “I can already see with ice fishing gear that there will be certain things that people love to fish with, and they are not going to find them, and there is no way we can get them.”
Walt’s offers terminal tackle (hooks, line and sinkers), lures and floats in a variety of brands. “I’ve got hooks anywhere from a size 12 to 10/0 is the biggest hook for catfish guys. Ice fishing is this time of year, so we carry those brands. So we have a little bit or everything.”
Walt’s is expanding into predator hunting gear (electronic calls) mostly for coyotes and for red fox and racoons.
Breinke also teaches permit to carry classes to allow people to carry a loaded firearm on their body. He has been doing training since classes were required in 2003. He does them monthly or twice a month year round.
What makes Walt’s unusual?
“We’re in North Mankato, so we’ve got a nice location,” Breinke said. “If you’re fishing south of town on the shallow water lakes that are full of walleyes to the southwest of us, we can fulfill that. If you’re going to Washington or Madison, the bigger lakes northeast of Mankato, it’s a nice destination business. We’re well located off the highway. And with bait shops the biggest concern is how good is your bait? So we try to have as good of bait as possible.”
Breinke grew up in Mankato and now lives in Garden City, his parents had a cabin on Lake Osakis, and he owns property by Lake Crystal so he said he’s fished in shallow water rearing lakes like Lake Crystal and Lake Hanska that are full of fish, so he grew up fishing lots of walleye and crappies: “Shallow water lakes are different than fishing lakes like Madison or Washington or Francis where there is structure and deep water.”
And then there’s the Minnesota River.
“It’s amazing how many people fish the river,” Brienke said. “I never thought a bullhead would be my No. 1 selling minnow when they’re in season for catfish.”
Walt’s also has crappie, fathead, rainbow, sucker and creek chub shiner red tail mix minnows and fish decoys for spearing.
Walt’s has one regular part-time employee, Josh Walter, until the ice gets solid enough to walk on, he may hire another employee. His family helps if needed: his wife Cathy and sons Hank and Nick. He also has a stepson in Chicago and a stepdaughter in Lake Crystal.
Asked about his future plans for the business, Breinke said, “Hopefully it keeps on growing and makes me want to expand. That’s the goal for all of us.”