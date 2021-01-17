It’s a season unlike any other, but after coming off of their attendance at the state tournament last year, the Tri-City United wrestling team proved they’re still a competitive team, pandemic or not. The Titans came out of their first wrestling triangular on Saturday, Jan. 16 with a win and loss, topping the GMLOS Bulldogs 35-27 while falling to Scott West 33-25.
The Titans were off to a solid start in their match against GMLOS, as Riley Sluzacek led with a 4-point victory. The 106 pound wrestler took on Cole Steely and won his match in a 12-3 major decision.
The Bulldogs took over the Titans in the next round, up 6-4. But the teams traded leads again when Chris Johnson took down James Jacobsen in a 10-2 majority decision in the 120 pound category. GMLOS collected another win in the 126 round, but Brant Lemiuex tied up the score 12-12 conquering Braxton Wiste in 10-2 majority decision.
Lemieux kicked off a Titans hot streak. At 138 pounds, Cole Franek followed up with an 8-3 decision victory before Caleb Whipps, at 145 pounds, added five points to the Titans’ score in a 19-4 technical fall. Now up 20-12, the Titans maintained their lead as the Bulldogs added three points to their score in the 152 pound category.
Caden O’Malley gave the Titans another boost through a 8-5 decision at 160 pounds. But, benefitting from a decision win at 170 pounds and a forfeit win at 182 pounds, GMLOS pulled back into the lead 24-23. With another decision win, the opposing team was up 27-24 with just two matches left to go.
Riley O’Malley earned a needed six points to put the Titans overtop GMLOS. At 220 pounds, O’Malley pinned Cameron Sneed in 2:20, placing the Titans at 29-27. O’Malley’s victory made it possible for TCU to win the whole match, but their lead was far from secure. All GMLOS needed was a victory by decision to win.
The whole match came down to the 285 pound round between Tegan Determan on TCU’s side and Colton Gardner on GMLOS’. Determan rose to the challenge and pinned Gardner in 1:08, earning a 35-27 victory for the Titans.
TCU’s match against Scott West wasn’t as fortunate for the home team. The Titans were in an uphill battle as Scott West dominated the lower weight classes. In the first two rounds, Scott West took back-to-back victories, leaping up 9-0.
Chris Johnson was the first to earn a victory for the Titans, defeating Adam Kelvington in a 6-0 decision in the 120 weight class. But that wasn’t enough to stop Scott West from racking up the points. The opposing team claimed four consecutive wins, leading 24-3, before Caleb Whipps interrupted Scott West’s winning streak. Whipps added four points to the Titans score, defeating Ashton Holbrook in an 11-3 majority decision.
Marco Reyes earned the Titans their most significant victory yet, adding a six point boost through a 3:12 fall. But at this point, Scott West’s lead became insurmountable. With the benefit of a forfeit in the 182 weight class, the opposing team was up 33-13 with just three rounds to go.
While their backs were against the wall, the Titans continued to persevere, scoring three consecutive victories. In the 195 weight class, Brody Rud claimed a narrow 6-4 decision win. Riley O’Malley followed with a successful pin in 3:27. Tegan Determan capped of the Titans’ winning streak with a 10-6 decision win, ending the match with a 33-25 loss.