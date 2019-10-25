With 18-19 teams competing at the Blue Earth 2A cross country section race Thursday, Oct. 24, only two could go to state.
The Tri-City United boys cross country team fell just short of that threshold, placing third, but two of the team’s top runners, Austin Antony and Hunter Rutt, qualified for the state tournament.
The Le Sueur-Henderson boys, meanwhile, placed in 13th at the same meet, while the girls took sixth place out of 19 teams. The TCU girls followed up in ninth.
“We ran really well as a team,” said TCU Coach Brian Fogal. “It was our best team race of the season. Loyola-Cleveland ran really well too and just edged us.”
He continued, “This year's captains led by example, working really hard each day in practice. They put in a lot of miles this summer and over the past several years.”
Seniors Antony and Rutt both qualified for state after record-breaking runs. Antony, who broke the school record at the previous meet, obtained a new record-breaking time of 16:22.5 which earned him a fourth-place finish. Hunter Rutt dropped 20 seconds off of his personal best, coming in 13th with a time of 16:55.3.
“I’ve never experienced anything like this,” said Antony. “I’ve always wanted to progress to a different level, so I’m very happy.”
Antony owes his success this season to practice, attitude and the support of his teammates.
“I’ve been practicing every day, and I think part of it is it’s my last season, so I’ve been in the mindset of ‘You have to give it your all and try your best every time.’”
He continued, “It was also the support of the team. I thought the team did very well and the team’s been here to support and cheer us on. They were also motivated to try their best. I really think we did the best we all could.”
The rest of the Titans had strong performances at Blue Earth. Senior Hugo Ruiz placed 20th at 17:28.0. Freshman Dante Jubarian placed 26th out of 131 runners at 17:56.3, while Michael Pichotta finished in 58th at 19:01.4. The team collected 121 points, placing right behind the second state qualifying team, Mankato Loyola Cleveland, with 113 points, and far behind first-place St. James with 41.
On the Le Sueur-Henderson boys side, senior Trace Edmonson led the pack, coming in 30th at 18:05.0. He was followed by senior Xerxes Machtemes in 43rd at 18:38.4, junior Sam Menne in 67th at 19:19.7, Noah Koller in 71st at 19:22.68 and Seth Hardel in 73rd at 19:23.4. As a team, LS-H collected 284 points.
Girls
In the girls 5K, it was LS-H that outran TCU.
Junior Arlett Rios placed 26th out of 131 girls, leading the Giants with a time of 21:23.9. Eighth grader Brandy Wolf was just seven seconds behind, placing 30th at 21:30.0. Wolf was followed by freshman Cooper Vanden Einde in 33rd at 21:38.5 and junior Jocelyn Machtemes in 35th at 21:42.4. Sophomore Hailey Juarez placed 39th at 21:50.3. As a team, the Giants collected 163 points, behind Martin County West in fifth, Glencoe Silver Lake in fourth, WEM/JWP in third, Fairmont in second and Belle Plaine in first.
The TCU girls placed ninth with seventh grader Yasmin Ruiz coming out as the team’s top runner. Ruiz placed 36th in 21:42.5. Freshman Maddie Ruger placed 58th at 22:57.0, while freshman Makayla Erickson earned 64th at 23:11.3. Senior Ariana Krautkramer took 66th in 23:14.7 and Trinity Turek placed 70th at 23:31.8.
The meet marks the end of the cross country careers of several Le Sueur-Henderson runners including Ethan Steiger, Joel Berglund, Noah Kolar, Tanner Hartmann, Trace Edmonson, and Xerxes Machtemes on the boys team and Gail Warner on the girls.
Departing seniors for Tri-City United include Ben Heyda, Cole Snikter, Frank Doyle and Hugo Ruiz on the boys team and Ariana Krautkramer, Emily Weldon and Sophia Franek on the girls.
The state boys cross country 5K will begin 2 p.m. Nov. 2 at St. Olaf College in Northfield. Antony and Rutt are ready to go for the Titans.
“I’m going to run my best,” said Antony. “I’ll try for a PR, but if I don’t get it, that’s fine. I just want to end the season well and have a fun time.”