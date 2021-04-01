Coaches
Head coach: Rod Reinhardt, 2nd year
Assistant coaches: Craig Hink, 15th year
Key Players
Girls
MaKenna Reinhardt, senior, three-time state participant, Minnesota River Conference MVP, playing Division II college golf in fall, previous captain
Darbi Dunning, junior, previous captain, "Hass a great swing and is very athletic," coach Reinhardt said.
'Both these girls have great potential of reaching the state tourney and placing near the top of their class," Reinhardt said.
Boys
Ayden Christ, freshman, "has really worked on his game in the off season," Reinhardt said.
Zach Sullivan, junior, "has experience and has improved his scoring," Reinhardt said.
Jack Steinborn, sophomore, "has experience and has improved his swing," Reinahrdt said.
Keep Your Eye On
Girls
Sophie Wilson, sophomore
Peyton Hartmann, sophomore
Cooper Vanden Eiden, sophomore
"All three of these girls have a lot of potential and will really help the team this year," Reinhardt said.
Boys
Jack Feterl, eighth-grade from Sibley East
JD Reinhardt, eighth-grade
"Jack and JD are young players with a good swing and may see some playing time this year at the varsity level," Reinhardt said.
Moved On
Boys
Will Becker
Tim Kulzer
Kyle Thelemann
No girls
2019 Recap
Team boys were 5th in MRC
Team girls were 2nd in MRC
MaKenna Reinhardt took 19th at state for individual as a sophomore.
2020 Pandemic Cancelled Season
"Not having the season last year, like everything else, was very disappointing and sad for all the players and coaches, especially for the seniors," Reinhardt said. "The only positive is that golf was one of the only activities that a person could still go out and play. Many of the players were still able to get out and practice and improve their game. With last year's season being canceled it makes you really appreciate being able to compete this year and try to get back to a bit of normalcy."
2021 Season Outlook
"We will have a very competitive team for both girls and boys this season," Reinhardt said. "We have a lot of players to help both teams this year! No matter where we end the season, I know all the players will have fun and improve their game."
Coach's Comments
"This year we have over 25 kids from Le Sueur-Henderson, Cleveland and Sibley East seventh grade - seniors. This is the most athletes the golf team has had in years. It is great to have so many that want to learn and play the game of golf. The future is very bright for the golf program, and I am really looking forward to watching each payer improve his or her game." — Rod Reinhardt, head coach
By the Numbers
25 - most players in years:
2021 LS-H/Cleveland/Sibley East Giants Golf Roster
Girls
Anna Kawatski-Klein, 7th, Cleveland
Allison Cink 8th, Cleveland
Morgan Haggenmiller, 8th, Sibley East
Natalie Haemig, 8th, LS-H
Cooper Vanden Einde, 10th, LS-H
Peyton Hartmann, 10th, LS-H
Sophie Wilson, 10th, LS-H
Darbi Dunning, 11th, LS-H
MaKenna Reinhardt, 12th, LS-H
Boys
Brock Hortenback-Devine, 7th, LS-H
Gavin Karels, 7th, Cleveland
Gavin Jones, 7th, LS-H
Hunter Libra, 8th, LS-H
Owen Lawrence, 8th, LS-H
JD Reinhardt, 8th, LS-H
Aidan Libra, 8th, LS-H
Casey Fahey, 8th, LS-H
Jack Feterl, 8th, Sibley East
Ayden Christ, 9th, LS-H
Calvin Reiter, 9th, LS-H
Corbin Thompson, 9th, Cleveland
Jack Steinborn, 10th, LS-H
Hunter Jones, 10th, LS-H
Zach Sullivan, 11th, LS-H