GG Makenna Reinhardt tee shot

Le Sueur-Henderson's Makenna Reinhardt hits her tee shot on the 12th hole in 2019 in the state tournament at Ridges at Sand Creek in Jordan. (St. Peter Herald file photos)

 By PAT BECK pbeck@stpeterherald.com

Coaches

Head coach: Rod Reinhardt, 2nd year

Assistant coaches: Craig Hink, 15th year

Key Players

Girls

MaKenna Reinhardt, senior, three-time state participant, Minnesota River Conference MVP, playing Division II college golf in fall, previous captain

Darbi Dunning, junior, previous captain, "Hass a great swing and is very athletic," coach Reinhardt said.

'Both these girls have great potential of reaching the state tourney and placing near the top of their class," Reinhardt said.

Boys

Ayden Christ, freshman, "has really worked on his game in the off season," Reinhardt said.

Zach Sullivan, junior, "has experience and has improved his scoring," Reinhardt said.

Jack Steinborn, sophomore, "has experience and has improved his swing," Reinahrdt said.

Keep Your Eye On

Girls

Sophie Wilson, sophomore

Peyton Hartmann, sophomore

Cooper Vanden Eiden, sophomore

"All three of these girls have a lot of potential and will really help the team this year," Reinhardt said.

Boys

Jack Feterl, eighth-grade from Sibley East

JD Reinhardt, eighth-grade

"Jack and JD are young players with a good swing and may see some playing time this year at the varsity level," Reinhardt said.

Moved On

Boys

Will Becker

Tim Kulzer

Kyle Thelemann

No girls

2019 Recap

Team boys were 5th in MRC

Team girls were 2nd in MRC

MaKenna Reinhardt took 19th at state for individual as a sophomore.

2020 Pandemic Cancelled Season

"Not having the season last year, like everything else, was very disappointing and sad for all the players and coaches, especially for the seniors," Reinhardt said. "The only positive is that golf was one of the only activities that a person could still go out and play. Many of the players were still able to get out and practice and improve their game. With last year's season being canceled it makes you really appreciate being able to compete this year and try to get back to a bit of normalcy."

2021 Season Outlook 

"We will have a very competitive team for both girls and boys this season," Reinhardt said. "We have a lot of players to help both teams this year! No matter where we end the season, I know all the players will have fun and improve their game."

Coach's Comments

"This year we have over 25 kids from Le Sueur-Henderson, Cleveland and Sibley East seventh grade - seniors. This is the most athletes the golf team has had in years. It is great to have so many that want to learn and play the game of golf. The future is very bright for the golf program, and I am really looking forward to watching each payer improve his or her game." — Rod Reinhardt, head coach

By the Numbers

25 - most players in years:

2021 LS-H/Cleveland/Sibley East Giants Golf Roster

Girls

Anna Kawatski-Klein, 7th, Cleveland

Allison Cink 8th, Cleveland

Morgan Haggenmiller, 8th, Sibley East

Natalie Haemig, 8th, LS-H

Cooper Vanden Einde, 10th, LS-H

Peyton Hartmann, 10th, LS-H

Sophie Wilson, 10th, LS-H

Darbi Dunning, 11th, LS-H

MaKenna Reinhardt, 12th, LS-H

Boys

Brock Hortenback-Devine, 7th, LS-H

Gavin Karels, 7th, Cleveland

Gavin Jones, 7th, LS-H

Hunter Libra, 8th, LS-H

Owen Lawrence, 8th, LS-H

JD Reinhardt, 8th, LS-H

Aidan Libra, 8th, LS-H

Casey Fahey, 8th, LS-H

Jack Feterl, 8th, Sibley East

Ayden Christ, 9th, LS-H

Calvin Reiter, 9th, LS-H

Corbin Thompson, 9th, Cleveland

Jack Steinborn, 10th, LS-H

Hunter Jones, 10th, LS-H

Zach Sullivan, 11th, LS-H

Reach Sports Editor Pat Beck at 931-8566 or follow him on Twitter.com @SPHSportsPat. ©Copyright 2021 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

St. Peter Herald Sports Editor covers St. Peter, Cleveland, Le Center, Le Sueur-Henderson and Tri-City United and Gustavus Adolphus College. Fishing, tennis and golf enthusiast

Load comments