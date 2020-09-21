The Tri-City United girls swim team had one of their most unique meets of the season last Thursday.
A few hours before their meet with Albert Lea, the team was informed that it would be held virtually. Rather than race together, each team swam in their own school pools and recorded their times. As of Monday, a score and the winner of the meet wasn’t determined. Nonetheless, the TCU swimmers had some strong individual showings and even some new personal records.
During the meet, Ella Schmiesing broke two TCU pool records. In the 100 free, Schmiesing came in under a minute with a time of 59.14. Her time was two seconds faster than the previous record holder, Grace O’Brien, of Red Wing. Schmising also broke the 100 breaststroke record by four seconds with a time of 1:18.15.
Many of the Titan swimmers came out of the meet with new personal records. Makenna Streed broke two personal records with an eight second drop off her 200 freestyle and completing the 500 freestyle a full minute and two seconds faster than her best time. Tahlia Buckingham was seven seconds under her pervious record in the 100 backstroke. Kendra Westphal and Branna Erickson both shaved two seconds off their best times in the 100 freestyle and 50 free respectively.
The TCU divers all had their best scores this meet at well. Lily Traxler led among the Titans with a new personal record of 132.15, followed by Kaylee Berger with a score of 124.88, Kalee Barrington at 123 and Kendelyn Sauter at 45.30.