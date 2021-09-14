The Tri-City United Volleyball walked away with a 2-3 record and the consolation championship title at the Waterville-Elysian-Morrristown tournament on Saturday. Playing against five teams, the Titans scored best two out of three against St. Clair and Grand Meadow while falling to Cleveland, Minnetonka and Grand Meadow in their first game.
The Titans opened the tournament with a slow start, losing their three first matches. Against Cleveland, TCU dropped 0-2 in a 25-15 set and 25-14 set. Kaitlyn Lang led with five kills while Lauren Houn, Ashley Vosejpka and Kaia Krocak produced three and Ali Weydert and Andra Sherman contributed one each. On assists, Houn led with seven and Emily Smisek produced four.
In their second game, the Titans were overwhelmed by Minnetonka 25-9 in the first set. The Titans put up a more competitive fight in the second set, but fell 25-22. Krocak scored five kills on Minnetonka, while Lexi Factor and Lang produced three and Weydert and Sherman contributed one. Smisek offered 10 assists and Houn produced three.
The Titans slowly improved and won their next set in the third game against Grand Meadows. The opponent won the first set 25-20, but the Titans fought through an extended overtime in the second to collect a 31-29 victory. In the tiebreaker round, Grand Meadows came out on top 15-12.
Krocak collected her highest kill count yet with eight, while Houn produced five, Lang and Weydert contributed three, Sherman delivered two and Vosejpka scored one. Houn delivered 12 assists in addition to Smisek’s 10.
St. Clair submitted to the Titans’ first tournament victory, dropping 25-17 and 25-019 to TCU. The Titans had a more even spread of kills as Krocak led with five, Lang scored four and Houn, Weydert, Sherman, Vosejpka and Anna Barnett contributed two each. Houn and Smisek were leaders on assists with 10 and seven.
In the final game, the Titans redeemed themselves against Grand Meadows. The Titans clinched the rematch in two sets, scoring 26-24 and 25-21. Top scorers included Lang with six kills, Krocak with five, Houn with three and Weydert with two. Houn bolstered the team with 145 assists and Smisek contributed six.