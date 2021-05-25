The Le Sueur-Henderson baseball team (2-9) suffered a 8-5 loss to Norwood Young America on Monday. The Raiders built up a weighty advantage after four scoreless innings for the Giants. LS-H racked up runs late in the game, but it wasn’t enough to overcome the Raiders’ lead.
The Raiders led with one run in the first inning off a single and an error. NYA continued to rack up runs, scoring three in the second inning and two more in the fourth. The Giants were stuck at zero with just one hit by David Gupton.
Brody Berndt finally put a run on the board for the Giants in the fifth inning. After reaching first on a single, Berndt was advanced to third on a double by Brogan McMillen before reaching home on a double play.
The Giants upped their score by three more runs in the sixth. Zach Berndt reached first on a walk, advanced to second on a single by Aiden Gulbranson and was pushed to third on a walk by Sam Gupton. An error by the Raiders knocked in all three runners and allowed Brody Berndt to reach first, steal second and take third.
LS-H was down just 6-4, but the Raiders were out of reach as they continued to make modest gains. NYA scored one run in the sixth and another in the seventh. David Gupton scored for the Titans in the seventh after he walked to first, was singled into second and third and reached home on a double play. But the gains weren’t large enough to close the gap.