It was a tale of two halves Thursday as unbeaten Waterville-Elysian-Morristown defeated Le Sueur-Henderson 58-30 in nonconference girls basketball action on Thursday night in Waterville.
The Buccaneers (7-0 and tied for first in the Gopher Conference at 4-0 with Medford) led by just 17-15 at halftime.
The Giants jumped out to a 6-0 lead and then went on a scoring drought and were down 17-6. LS-H ended the half on a 9-0 run.
The second half was a different story with WEM outscoring LS-H 41-15.
"We shot under 20 percent for the game, and they started hitting more shots, especially from the outside," LS-H head coach John Garvey said. "Turnovers were about the same for each team, and WEM out rebounded us 46-34, and we didn't get as many of our own misses, so that limited our second chance points."
Lauren Gregersen was the lone Giant to hit double figures in scoring. She made 11 points on 4 for 6 field goals, including 1 for 1 on 3-pointers, and 2 of 2 free throws.
Halle Bemmels finished as the second-leading scoring for LS-H with six points on two 3-pointers, and she pulled down a team-high eight rebounds.
Also for the Giants, Karragen Straub and Kyla Samora scored four points each, Samantha Wilbright and Morgn Goettlicher netted two points apiece, and Olivia Fritz hit a free throw for one point.
Brielle Bartelt led WEM with 19 points.
Toryn Richards paced the Bucs with eight rebounds.
The Giants are 0-6 overall and 0-4 in Minnesota River Conference action.
"We are at TCU tonight for another tough conference opponent," Garvey said.
Tri-City United (1-5 overall; 1-3 Minnesota River Conference) hosts LS-H at 7:15 p.m. in Montgomery.
The Giants will open Friday, Dec. 27 in the six-team TCU tournament along with the Titans, WEM, Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop, Triton and Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton. The tournament continues Dec. 28. Games begin at 10 a.m. each day.