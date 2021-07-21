Hitting was in abundant supply Wednesday night at Bruce Frank Field as the Le Sueur Braves baseball team and the St. Clair Wood Ducks combined for 29 hits. In the regular season finale, he Braves ended up on the wrong end of a 10-5 loss to the Wood Ducks.
"We started out strong, had a couple of nice innings up front and the pitching was strong." Braves first baseman Ryan McPartland said, "We started to get tired and walked some hitters and hit some guys down the stretch."
St. Clair showed immediately that hitting was going to decide the game when the Wood Ducks drove in the opening run in the top of the first on an RBI single before following that hit up with a two-RBI double to take a 3-0 lead.
The Braves responded in the bottom of the first when Tommy Gumpton found a gap in the defense with a single. Ryan McPartland, with a man on base, absolutely crushed a pitch over the left centerfield wall for a no-doubt two-run homer to cut the Wood Duck lead to 3-2.
"I don't think that was the spot he was trying to throw that pitch." McPartland said, "I wasn't looking for anything in particular because I was just trying to get the bat on the ball with two strikes."
With St. Clair at the plate in the top of the second, shortstop Mitch Casperson made one of several nice defensive plays on the day as he dug a grounder out of the dirt on the outer edge of the infield before rifling the ball to first for the out. The Wood Ducks did add their fourth run of the game in the inning though when a fielder's choice play allowed a runner at third to score.
In the bottom of the second inning Le Sueur put together another scoring threat after Mitch Casperson hit a single that advanced Charlie Weick to third. As St. Clair attempted to throw Weick out, Casperson made the move to second unopposed. Burke Nesbit followed that play up with an RBI single that found a hole in the between the infield and outfield and Mike Feeney brought home another runner after punching a single to left field.
After a scoreless third inning, the Wood Ducks would re-take the lead with an RBI on a sac fly. The Braves limited the damage that inning as with the bases loaded and two-out, Jordan Carlson struck out the batter.
St. Clair added another run in the fifth when a throw to first went wide and scored a runner. Le Sueur responded to that run with a rally in the fifth started by a Nesbit single to left field followed by a McPartland single that slipped between third and shortstop.
Tyler Pengilly then loaded the bases with the team's third hit of the inning and Brandon Culbert hit a knuckling popup into shallow right field that was misplayed, hitting the glove of the fielder before popping out for the error, scoring Nesbit from third. The Braves weren't able to put any other runs through as a strikeout ended the inning.
Le Sueur wasn't able to threaten throughout the remainder of the game with a pair of 1-2-3 innings hampering any attempt at a comeback. The Wood Ducks added another run in the seventh inning and three insurance runs in the top of the ninth and after getting the final three outs in the bottom of the eighth, St. Clair earned the 10-5 win.
As a team, the Braves recorded 11 hits in the game but the Wood Ducks were able to put 18 on the board.
With the loss, the scheduled regular season for Le Sueur comes to a close with the team posting a 5-13 record as the team prepares for the postseason. McPartland said, "This is the last scheduled game we have and our region playoffs are scheduled for august 1."