Coaches
Head Coach: Robert Steiger, 14th year as head coach
Assistant Coaches: Ryan Graff, 12th year, Dana Owens, 2nd year, Matt Bishop, 2nd year
Key Players
Zach Berndt (captain — senior) — 2020 letterwinner, point guard, averaged 10 pts & 4 assists (2020)
Lukas Graff (captain -senior) — 2020 letterwinner, guard, 6 pts & 5 rebounds (2020)
Jesse Mercado (captain — senior) — guard
Nathan Gregersen (junior) — guard, 5 pts & 2 assists (2020)
Keep Your Eye On
David Gupton (junior) — guard
Gage Bishop (junior) — post
Moved On
Dominic Drent — transferred
Nolan Maczkowicz
Trace Edmondson
Noah Koller
2019 — 2020 Recap
9 wins — 17 losses
Conference Record — 5 — 9 (6th)
Lost in the first round of the sub-section to Glencoe
2021 Season Outlook
“Our success will dictated by how healthy our main players can stay throughout the season,” said Steiger. “We do not have much experience after our starters and do not know how the inexperienced players will react to game situations.”
“Asides from Gage Bishop we do not have much size but we do have the ability to shoot the ball and spread the court. We are very unselfish and the players do not have a problem with setting up their teammates to score or help on defense.”
“Conference favorites — Mayer Lutheran and Southwest Christian, they both return key players at important positions while the rest of the schools had significant players graduate last year.”
Sub-section favorites — Jordan and Glencoe
By the Numbers
33 points and 13 rebounds a game lost with the transfer of Drent and graduation of Maczkowicz.
3 players return with any significant varsity action from last season.
3 seniors who are also captains.