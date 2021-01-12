BB Lukas Graff.jpg

LS-H forward Lukas Graff looks to pass around Nicollet center Shane Seversen last season. (Pat Beck/southernminn.com)

Coaches

Head Coach: Robert Steiger, 14th year as head coach

Assistant Coaches: Ryan Graff, 12th year, Dana Owens, 2nd year, Matt Bishop, 2nd year

Key Players

Zach Berndt (captain — senior) — 2020 letterwinner, point guard, averaged 10 pts & 4 assists (2020)

Lukas Graff (captain -senior) — 2020 letterwinner, guard, 6 pts & 5 rebounds (2020)

Jesse Mercado (captain — senior) — guard

Nathan Gregersen (junior) — guard, 5 pts & 2 assists (2020)

Keep Your Eye On

David Gupton (junior) — guard

Gage Bishop (junior) — post

Moved On

Dominic Drent — transferred

Nolan Maczkowicz

Trace Edmondson

Noah Koller

2019 — 2020 Recap

9 wins — 17 losses

Conference Record — 5 — 9 (6th)

Lost in the first round of the sub-section to Glencoe

2021 Season Outlook

“Our success will dictated by how healthy our main players can stay throughout the season,” said Steiger. “We do not have much experience after our starters and do not know how the inexperienced players will react to game situations.”

“Asides from Gage Bishop we do not have much size but we do have the ability to shoot the ball and spread the court. We are very unselfish and the players do not have a problem with setting up their teammates to score or help on defense.”

“Conference favorites — Mayer Lutheran and Southwest Christian, they both return key players at important positions while the rest of the schools had significant players graduate last year.”

Sub-section favorites — Jordan and Glencoe

By the Numbers

33 points and 13 rebounds a game lost with the transfer of Drent and graduation of Maczkowicz.

3 players return with any significant varsity action from last season.

3 seniors who are also captains.

