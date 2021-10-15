The Tri-City United/Le Sueur-Henderson girls swim team was outmatched by Marshall on Thursday. The opposing team topped the Titans 105-50, but TCU still churned out some good swims.
Makenna Streed in the 200-yard freestyle placed third in 2 minutes, 24.13 seconds and placed fourth in the 500 freestyle in 6:37.60.
Ellie Sladek finished second in the 50 freestyle in 28.94 seconds. She was also one quarter of the 200 medley relay alongside Ella Schmiesing, Elizabeth Odenthal and Kendra Westphal. The team earned third place with a time of 2:20.19.
Schmiesing nabbed two first place finishes. In the 100 freestyle, Schmiesing finished the race a full four seconds before her opponents with a time of 56.01 seconds. Her 1:13.33 winning time in the 100 breaststroke was a quarter of a second faster than Marshall.
Lily Traxler led the Titans with a fourth place finish in the 1-meter dive, scoring 151.95 points.