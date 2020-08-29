It will be a work in progress this season for the Tri-City/Cleveland girls tennis team.
The Titans opened the season Thursday with a 5-2 loss at Belle Plaine.
"We struggled to get started at a lot of spots," TCU/Cleveland head coach Phil Murry said. "Best example was No. 2 singles where Monserrat [Ruiz] lost 6-0 in the first set, but was leading set 2 until finally losing 6-4.
"Sami Tiede played very well winning 6-1, 6-1 at No. 4 singles. While Allie Schley and Cynthia Balcazar dominated the first set, before having to come from behind to win the second."
"Overall we played OK," Murry said. "We definitely have some areas that we need to work on in the near future."
The Titans travel to Southwest Christian at 4:15 p.m. Tuesday before playing their home opener at 4:15 p.m Thursday against United South Central at Le Center Middle School courts.
Belle Plaine 5, TCU/Cleveland 2
Singles
1. Kadence Bran Deleon, BP, def. Josie Plut 6-2, 6-1
2. Emma Driechorst, BP, def. Monserrat Ruiz 6-0, 6-4
3. Lydia Sparby, BP, def. Morgan Mueller 6-2, 6-1
4. Sami Tiede, TCU, def. Jolen Koepp 6-1, 6-1
Doubles
1. Lauren Johnson-Amelia Messer, BP, def. Gabby Prochaska-Rachel Rynda 6-1, 6-3
2. Courtney Eppen-Elissa Moonen, BP, def. Emma Traenor-MacKenzie Holmbo 6-2, 6-4
3. Allie Schley-Cynthia Balcazer, TCU, def. Elliana Fahey-Kamryn Stier 6-3, 6-2