Brady Sowder’s goal with 60 seconds left in the final period kept the Bulldog boys out of overtime in a 4-3 triumph over visiting Worthington on Saturday. Shawn Lehtinen earned the assist.
“The puck was just sitting out in front of the net, and I put it in,” said Sowder, a junior forward. “I was just trailing to see of the puck came out.”
With seven minutes left in period 1, Brock Olson finessed in the game’s first goal. He was assisted by Logan Throldahl. The pair reversed rolls at the 1:24 point in the second period with a power play goal that put the Bulldogs up 2-0.
With the next two goals, the second shorthanded, Worthington knotted the game for 60 seconds until Alden Blaschko scored a power play goal at 8:55 in the second period. He was assisted by Jake Rimstad and Throldahl.
“They were a much better team than they had in the past,” said head coach Shea Roehrkasse about the Trojans. “They came out fast, and they came out ready to go. They played a heck of a game.”
With 10 minutes left in the third, the Trojans were coming on strong, and it didn’t help the Bulldogs when Tristen O’Brien got flagged for cross checking. The Bulldogs almost burned the penalty time, but Worthington scored with just a second or two of it remaining to tie the game 3-3.
“They were a physical team, and I think it just got under our skin a little bit,” Roehrkasse said. “We took some retaliation-type penalties.”
But four minutes later, Sowder scored, and the Bulldogs hung on for the win.
“We found a way to win,” Roehrkasse said. “It wasn’t pretty, it wasn’t how you draw it up, but I’m never going to apologize for a win.”
With 26 saves, goaltender Logan Moe earned his first career varsity win. Shots on goal were nine in the first period for Minnesota River, 19 in the second and eight in the third. Worthington put eight shots on goal in period one, seven in period two and 11 in the final frame. Each team had four power plays. Worthington had a player in the penalty box for 11 minutes, three more minutes than Minnesota River.
The Bulldog boys, 3-5 overall and 2-1 in the Big South, host Redwood Valley (0-4, 0-4) on Tuesday.