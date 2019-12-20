Victory was tantalizingly close for the Tri-City United girls basketball team. The Titans pushed Fairmont hard in their Thursday game and fell just one point shy of a win.
“Our girls played with a lot of energy, especially towards the end of the basketball game,” said Specht of the 43-42 loss. “ I thought our full-court pressure took Fairmont out of any flow on offense. I also liked how our girls started moving the ball in the second half. I feel the girls are starting to see each other, creating more scoring opportunities for others.”
With some well-coordinated plays, the girls performed well all-around. On offense, junior center Jess Dull earned the most points of the game with 13, scoring six two-pointers and one free throw. Dull was also one of the team’s leaders in rebounds with seven, tied with junior guard Sam Lang who also put 10 points on the board for the Titans. Other top scorers included senior guard Erica Jackson with 7 and senior forward Grace Factor with 6.
Unfortunately for the Titans, Fairmont was able to take the lead by taking advantage of rebounds and completing 11 out of 12 shots from the free-throw line in the second half.
“Being on the losing end of a close game like this is never fun,” said Specht. “This is the first time a lot of our athletes have been in a situation like this. Hopefully, we grow as a team and end up on the other side next time.”