Mitch Harrison joined and exclusive club at the 300 Club in Le Sueur by bowling a perfect game on Jan. 8
Only --- 300 games have been bowled at the 300 Club since ---, according to the plaque on the wall at the 300 Club.
He did it by steadily improving his average every year since he started bowling seven years in the Classical League at the 300 Club, plus a Christmas present from his girlfriend, Cassandra Chades, who works as a bartender at the 300 Club.
Harrison, 36, actually started bowling in grade school in Le Sueur in the youth league (YABA) at the 300 Club. He was born and grew up in Le Sueur and lived here until moving to Belle Plaine three years ago.
But he still bowls at the 300 Club. He joined the Le Sueur Classical League on Wednesdays seven years ago.
When he started in the league, he averaged 155. Now he averages 200 per game.
He's made minor changes in his game, including his approach, speed and style, but the biggest change was getting a new ball from his girlfriend. He just started throwing the ball a week before, so this was the sixth game that he used the 15-pound Storm Phaze III, released in 2019.
"It's a completely different style ball than I was throwing before," Harrison said. "It's got a lot more hook on it. I never had that much hook before. The new ball definitely helped. It worked phenomenally."
He not only bowled his first 300 game, beating his previous best of 279 two years ago with a split in the first game and strikes the rest of the way, he also established his best series (two weeks) later.
Now he's at the top of the leader board in both categories at the 300 Club for this season, with hopes of getting even better scores.
Harrison's series in his 300 game was 168-203-300—671.
He beat that series with a 246-279-202—727. He almost bowled a second 300 with the 279, but he missed it in the 10th frame.
But he didn't miss anything on Jan. 8, making 12 straight strikes, for the 300 game. The right hander hit the pocket every time, with none on the Brooklyn left side.
A video by Jim Plonsky on Facebook shows cheers, high 5s and a hug from his girlfriend.