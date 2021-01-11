Head coach: John Garvey, 14th year
Assistant coach: Sherri Fritz, 19th year
Key Players
Returning Starters: Halle Bemmels (12), Olivia Fritz (12), Karragen Straub (12)
Key Returners: Zoe Thomson (12), MaKenna Borchardt (12), Sam Wilbright (11)
“I am relying on my seniors to take on the leadership role of this team,” Garvey said. “Many of them have been playing varsity for multiple years heading into this season, so they know what it takes to be successful in practice and in games.”
Keep Your Eye On
“We do have two sophomores who will be competing for minutes this year, and that is Rhyan Fritz and Madi Wilbright,” Garvey said.
Moved On
Morgan Goettlicher, Kyla Samora and Lauren Gregersen.
2019-20 Recap
8-19 overall (doubling the win total from the year before) In Section 2A. Seeded No. 8, LS-H defeated GFW in pigtail game and then lost to No. 1 seeded Belle Plaine 61-46.
2021 Season Outlook
“Our goal is the same as it is every year, which is to compete at our highest level and continue to improve in our conference and be playing our best basketball come playoffs<” Garvey said. “Our biggest strength is our resiliency and our ‘never quit’ attitude. We have shown great strides in each area and we will continue to improve as the season goes.”
Coach’s Comments
“We have had really good practices so far. The girls are excited to be back in the gym playing and being with their teammates. It has been different with the masks and trying to get into basketball shape, so we are taking more breaks and making sure players are doing alright.” — John Garvey, head coach
By The Numbers
6 — seniors (5 are returning)
1 — junior will be on the varsity.
3 — sophomores will be on the varsity.