Thursday night the Le Seuer-Henderson Giants volleyball team hosted the Tri-City United Titans in a Minnesota River Conference matchup. With large student sections representing both teams, the energy was palpable throughout the night.
"The fans gave us a lot of energy when we started to feel down," said LS-H head coach Stacy Feser. "When we take timeouts the girls look to the crowd and take that energy and use it."
The Giants and Titans battled and scraped for every point in the opening set with LS-H earning a big point to tie the things up at 12-12 after managing to dig a ball out of the net and back over.
TCU stayed engaged throughout the entire set, keeping the Giants on their toes but with the score 24-20 in favor of LS-H, Morgan Schwandt served a ball that couldn't be gathered before sailing over the benches and giving the Giants the 1-0 win.
The Titans were able to get the early jump in the second set and were able to maintain a 2-4 point lead throughout before LS-H tied things up at 22-22 with a kill from Samantha Wilbright. The teams traded the next two points before a monster shot from TCU's Kaia Krocak put the Titans in the driver's seat, allowing them to get the final point of the set and tie the match at 1-1.
After the teams split the two opening sets, the Giants jumped out to a big 12-4 lead on the back of a block that made things very difficult for the Titan's to find open spaces on the floor.
"Our block is super important," Feser noted. When our blockers are up doing their job, everybody else does better, which you can see as we pulled away in a big stretch for us."
TCU got back into the set, cutting the lead to 14-10, but having to use all that energy to fight back into striking distance allowed the Giants to pull away and take the set 25-18 as Julia More crushed an attack down the line that there was nobody present to defend.
The fourth set opened up with a 6-1 LS-H run powered by some big hits from Emma Osborne, but as they had all night, the Titans battled back and after a stretch which saw a pair of aces from Emily Smisek, they had cut the lead to 8-7.
With TCU closing in, the Giants looked to More who continually hit the big shots when the team needed them, including a kill from the back row on a well placed shot to give her team a 16-10 lead.
On the following play though, a hard hit serve entered the Titans zone and was dug out but all the way into the ceiling. Surprisingly the TCU defense was able to play the first ball, sending it into the rafters once more before somehow getting the ball safely over and staying alive before rallying and scoring the point.
"They are a scrappy team," said Feser. "They played really well even though we hit pretty good tonight."
A couple of points later though the match started to look like it was getting out of reach as an ace from Lucy Kleschult gave the Giants an 18-13 lead. The Titans refused to go down quietly however as they once again put together a huge 9-4 run, tying the set at 22-22.
The following point saw an incredible diving save from TCU's Kaitlyn Lang who recovered a dig that was sent into the Titan bench that allowed her team to earn the point and take a 23-22 lead.
With the Giants needing a kill to tie things back up, they looked to Osborne who once again came through for the team with an attack that blasted through the block.
"We finally hit and we were confident enough to think that we could win," said Feser. "It's super important when I can have other hitters contribute because it helps to pull blocks from Julia and it makes all of us more effective."
Rhyan Fritz served the next ball and it was unable to be controlled by TCU, resulting in a 24-23 advantage but the Titans were able to handle the following serve and turn it into a kill.
TCU then suffered a critical serving error that went just long to give the Giants the serve as well as put them one point from victory. The Titans received the serve well enough but the attack was handled by LS-H and Lexi Terwedo was able to hammer home match point, giving the win to the Giants.
The Titan's next match will take place Monday, Oct. 11 when they host the St. Peter Saints with first serve scheduled for 1 p.m.
The Giants will play next Tuesday, Oct. 12 when they host the Mankato East Cougars with first serve scheduled for 7 p.m.