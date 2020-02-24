The No. 8 seeded Le Sueur-Henderson girls basketball team put a scare into top seeded Belle Plaine in the first half of the Section 2AA quarterfinals Monday. But the Tigers took control in the second half for a 61-46 victory.
The Giants jumped to 15-6 and 25-17 leads, behind the perfect shooting of 5-foot-9 senior power forward Kyla Samoro with 14 points. She finished with a team-high 18 points, all within 5 feet of the basket.
"She battles hard inside," LS-H second head coach John Garvey said. "She's not afraid to be physical. We did a nice job of getting it to her inside. She did a nice job getting to the rim. She's had quite a few nice games this year, so it's not a surprise to me. It's just a mater of who they're going to try to take away and who we can get the ball to. It's either more or Kyla or Lauren or Olivia. Tonight was Kyla's night. She did a nice job."
But the Tigers went on a 9-0 run to take a 17-15 lead with 9:44 left in the first half.
However, the Giants went on a 10-0 run of their own to surge ahead 25-17 with 5 minutes to go in the first half.
Once again the Tigers rallied with a 13-0 run to take a 30-25 lead with 1:07 left in the first half.
"We came out prepared. We came out with energy. We kind of did the same thing against GFW, and that was a key ingredient to our success last Thursday."
"Our girls have really done a much better job throughout the season starting games a lot better. That's just experience, coming together as a team and working hard.
Giants senior center Morgan Goettlicher, who finished with 14 points, including 8 in the second half, made the last basket of the first half for a 30-27 Tigers' lead.
"She was a little more aggressive on the boards and was definitely looking to go to the rim a little more," Garvey said of Goettlicher. "That's always been our key. When those two are on, we're a hard team to guard, whether you have size or not."
The Tigers tried double-teaming Samora, but she still got her shots off, just not as many. Samora, however, got in foul trouble with three fouls late in the first half and sat on the bench the last few minutes.
"There wasn't too many games where Kyla didn't have three or four fouls, but she does a pretty good of playing with fouls. She knows when she can take a risk and when she can't. She just plays an aggressive game, and I don't want her to change."
Goettlicher opened the scoring in the second half to bring the Giants within 30-29. But that was as close as LS-H got the rest of the way.
Garvey said the Tigers started hitting more shots in the second half. "They were an aggressive team. We knew that coming out, and their pressure caused a couple of turnovers."
Also scoring for the Giants, junior guard Karragen Straub had five points, junior guard Olivia Fritz netted four points, senior forward Lauren Gregersen finished her career with a 3-pointer, and sophomore guard Samantha Wilbright made two points.
Three Tigers hit double digits, led by guard Sarah Lenz with 24 points. Guard Jaylen Struck-Schmitz and forward Lauren Johnson scored 10 points each.
Belle Plaine also beat the Giants twice during the regular season 65-32 and 83-58.
The Tigers improved to 24-3, while the Giants finished 8-19 with twice as many as last season and their first playoff win since 2009.
"I'm very proud of my girls," Garvey said. "They're making huge strides. They're working hard in practice. They're buying more into the team mentality. We took a No. 1 seed deep into the second half, so the girls should be very proud of themselves."
The Giants lose just three seniors to graduation, but they are big ones: 6-foot center Morgan Goettlicher, 5-9 forwards Kyla Samora and Lauren Gregersen.
"They were three major contributors," Garvey said. "We're going to need a lot of girls to step up and put in time in the off season."
Junior point guard Halle Bemmels, who has been out for two months with shoulder surgery, will be back next season along with starters Straub and Fritz, plus Wilbright and juniors forwards Zoe Thomson and Makenna Borchardt.
Le Sueur-Henderson 27 19 — 46
Belle Plaine 30 31 — 61