COACHES
Head coach: Rod Reinhardt 3rd year.
Assistant coaches: Zack Kubasta 1st year.
Middle school coach: Craig Hink.
GIRLS ROSTER
Darbi Dunning, 12, Captain
Cooper Vanden Einde, 11
Peyton Hartmann, 11
Sofie Wilson, 11, Captain
Ava Wagner, 11
Allison Cink, 9
Morgan Haggenmiller, 9
Natalie Haemig, 9
Anna Kawatski-Klein, 8
Samantha Baker, 8
BOYS ROSTER
Zach Sullivan, 12, Captain
Wyatte Devens, 12
Hunter Jones, 11
Bryson Steinborn, 11, Captain
Jack Steinborn, 11
Beau Becker, 11
Dakota Alitz, 11
Corbin Thompson, 10
Ayden Christ, 10
Casey Fahey, 9
Owen Lawrence, 9
JD Reinhardt, 9
Jack Feterl, 9
Brock Hortenback/Devine, 8
Gavin Jones, 8
Zayden Snow, 8
Elijah Mons, 8
Mason Kluntz, 8
Gavin Karels, 8
David Draheim, 8
Carter Kern, 8
Ryker Rehm, 7
Nathan Tews, 7
Ben Smykalski, 7
Joe Marrixon, 7
KEY PLAYERS
For the girls’ team Darbi Dunning is the only senior this year and will be a dominant player in the conference along with freshmen Alison Cink from Cleveland. These two girls were consistent last season and were the top scoring leaders on the team. Cooper Vanden Einde, Peyton Hartmann and Sofie Wilson are returning, and all improved their scoring from beginning to end of the season last year.
For the boys team sophomore Ayden Christ returns as the top golfer from last year’s scoring. Look for him to be a top player in the conference this year. Also, returning are freshman’s Jack Feterl and JD Reinhardt. Both these young players played in all the varsity events last year and look to improve this year. Jack Steinborn and the boys only senior Zack Sullivan return to the squad and have plenty of experience on varsity which will help the team score this year. Cleveland’s Dakota Alitz will return as well after posting some good rounds end of last season.
KEEP YOUR EYE ON
Some players returning from girls’ varsity play last year is Morgan Haggenmiller from Sibley East and Anna Kawatski-Klein from Cleveland. These 9th graders look to improve their games this season. New to the varsity/JV squad this year is junior Ava Wagner, freshmen Natalie Haemig, and Samantha Baker from Cleveland. There are 10 total girls on the team this year and all of them have the ability to play some varsity golf.
On the boys’ team look for quite a few players that will be making an impact this year. Senior Wyatte Devens from Cleveland is new to the program this year and looks to have lot of skill and knowledge for the game. Owen Lawrence, Casey Fahey, Gavin Karels all had some varsity play last year and will be making an impact this year. Joining the team this year is Le Sueur junior Beau Becker, who suffered an injury earlier this year. He will be one to keep an eye on after he is back to 100%.
2021 RECAP
Last year the girls ended up 2nd in the conference. Individually last year senior MaKenna Reinhardt finished 1st in the conference then went on to state and finished 5th overall in Class AA out of 96 golfers. Allsion Cink finished 3rd in the conference individually.
The boys ended up 5th in the conference last season. The top player and season score of the team was Ayden Christ. This was a very young team in 2021 that gained a lot of quality time spent on the varsity level.
2022 OUTLOOK
This upcoming season for both the boys and the girls have a real good chance to dominate the Minnesota River Conference. With all the returning talent and experience these athletes will have a great team. I believe both boys and girls will have a higher finish at the section finals in New Prague later this year. This is still a young team, and the future is very bright for the Giants golf program. No matter how the season ends up for the Giants golf one thing for sure is these group of kids will have fun and improve their games!
BY THE NUMBERS
35 total players 14 are junior high.
16-letter winners
1-Returning all-conference.
2- Seniors 1 boy and 1 girl