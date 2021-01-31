Le Sueur-Henderson girls basketball team won its second straight game in as many nights with a 58-54 nonconference victory over Nicollet/Mankato Loyola on Friday at Nicollet.
Balanced scoring with four players in double figures and good defense keyed the Giants' victory. LS-H made 21 of 57 shots from the field, including 7 of 27 from 3-point land, and 9 of 19 from the free-throw line.
Karragen Straub led LS-H with her season-high 14 points, including a 3-pointer. She also had two rebounds, one assist and three steals
Sam Wilbright scored 11 points, with a 3-pointer, and had six rebounds, three assists and four steals.
Zoe Thomson collected a double-double of 10 points and 12 rebounds, plus two steals.
Halle Bemmels had 10 points, with two 3-pointers, and a team-high five assists and five steals.
Also for the Giants, Olivia Fritz netted five points, with one 3-pointer, four rebounds, three assists and one steal.
MaKenna Borchardt had four points, with one 3-pointer, four rebounds, two assists, one steal and one blocked shot.
Rhyann Fritz had four points, including one 3-pointer, and one steal.
Sue Milam pulled down a rebound.
"We ended up with 17 steals and only 13 turnovers, so we are taking better care of the ball and forcing other teams to make bad passes," LS-H coach John Garvey said. "We also outscored Nicollet in the paint and in fast-break points.
"We got out to a big lead to start the game. We were playing well as a team and with good energy. Nicollet countered with a run of their own to close it to a one possession game. We went into halftime with a 12-point lead. They made a few different mini runs in the second half, and we cooled off shooting from the outside.
"Our defense came up big with some stops at the end of the game and made a few free throws to seal it. This group has done a great job of closing out close games and forcing the other team to make those mistakes at the end of the game."
Two players scored in double figures for the Raiders (2-2): Marah Hulke 20 and Hayley Selby 16.
LS-H (2-3 overall, 1-3 Minnesota River Conference) hosts Tri-City United (0-5, 0-2) at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday.