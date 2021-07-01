Retiring Sports Editor Beck spent decades at the heart of the local sports community

Pat Beck was always there.
When the high school basketball player scored her thousandth point, when the local youngsters learned how to skate, when the long-time coach made the hall of fame, Beck was there, armed with a pen, notebook and a digital camera, ready to tell the story, capture the moment. He did it for 37 years, and while he may still be seen, covering some games here and some news there, he's finally calling it quits on his full-time gig.
"I've loved the job," Beck said, keeping it simple as always.
That's the thing about Beck; he's predictable in the best sense of the word. Former St. Peter and Le Sueur County editors Ed Lee and Suzy Rook had the exact same sentiment: "Pat Beck is the most dependable person I've ever worked with." And it doesn't end in the newsroom. The sports reporter and editor of over 24 years in St. Peter and Le Sueur County has become a fixture in the communities he covers.
"I always joked with him that he was at more of the events than I was." said Jordan Paula, the St. Peter activities director for the last three years. "He was just always there."
Following a passion
Beck was born in New Prague and grew up in Inver Grove Heights, attending Simley High School. He went on to Inver Hills Community College and then the University of Wisconsin River Falls, where he double majored in journalism and political science.
Along the way, sports and the outdoors were always close to his heart.
"I was interested in sports and fishing when I was young," Beck said. "I played about every sport; I wasn’t good at most of them, but I liked them all. The only high school sport I made varsity was tennis."
He added, "I got the interest in outdoors from my dad; he took me fishing and hunting; he said I was ice fishing from when I was 3 years old, sitting there watching the bobber in the hole. I hunted through my 20s probably — small game, like squirrels, pheasants, rabbits. But then I lost interest in hunting and stuck with fishing and sports."
After writing for his college papers, Beck knew he wanted to do that for a career. He sent out resumes all over for a sports reporting job out of college and eventually landed a full-time news and sports gig for the Circulating Pines newspaper in Circle Pines, Minnesota in 1984.
"I loved that first job," he said. "I did news and sports. My title was news editor, but I was sports editor, too. We had a full-time reporter and me. I could still write sports, my first love, but I had to do some news as part of the job. You learn a lot by covering different things, and I liked that."
The paper folded a decade after Beck started, and so he moved on to the New Brighton Bulletin and then the St. James Plain Dealer, part of the newspaper group that he'd finish his career with. It was a similar story in St. James, where Beck reported on both news and sports.
About five years later, he took a transfer, landing in St. Peter in 1997. He wanted to get closer to his family in the Twin Cities, and the larger St. Peter community had a bit more going on than St. James.
New home
Beck probably didn't realize it at the time, but he would go on to spend near two and a half decades covering the local sports of St. Peter and Le Sueur County. His first editor, Ed Lee, now the St. Peter Area Chamber of Commerce executive director, came to see Beck as indispensable.
Lee remembered seeing Beck after the 1998 tornado ravaged the St. Peter community. Beck, returning home from a trip to see family, got caught in a tornado near the Broadway and Hwy. 169 intersection. He covered his face with a pillow, while the car rocked, windows shattered and water flooded in. It was the scariest moment of his life.
"I was in the office rolling out film," Lee recalled of the evening after the tornado, "and here comes Pat, like I knew he would, because that's just the type of person he was; he was there to cover the news."
"But he comes in," Lee continued, "and his hands are visibly shaking, and he tells me about what happened in his car. And this is typical Pat — he just crawls out of the jaws of death and starts rolling film to get out there and collect news."
Suzy Rook, former St. Peter Herald and Le Sueur County News editor and current Southern Minnesota newspaper group regional managing editor, worked with Pat in the latter stages of his career. She recalled an anecdote of her own.
"We had a meeting about the profiles special section, and one of Pat’s assignments was to write a story about a snowplow driver," Rook said. "The next morning, by the time I got in the office, Pat had already gotten back from his ridealong with a snow plow driver. It had snowed the previous night, and Pat had gotten up at 5 a.m., called the city and got in with a driver. And he had that story later that day or the next, weeks ahead of deadline. "
Rook added, "That's what you think when you think of Pat; he's always planning ahead."
Over the years, Beck worked with many people and saw many changes to the industry and to his own company. He saw film cameras turn to digital and saw typewriters turn to keyboards. Staff — in numbers and people — changed; the teams and school districts around the area changed; ideas about journalism changed; but Beck never wavered.
"His consistency would be the first word that comes to mind," Lee said. "Just how very consistent he was — and reliable."
Part of the community
With 24 years in a single community, Beck found himself covering the kids, the nephews and nieces of athletes he covered decades ago. He has become firmly integrated in the communities he covers.
"Pat is an institution," Rook said. "When people, spectators, athletes, parents, school officials see Pat, they know they’re going to be in the paper."
St. Peter's newest Activities Director Shea Roehrkasse worked with Beck for the last seven years as the Minnesota River Bulldogs hockey boys head coach. He admires Beck's worth ethic and commitment.
"It was really fun to see that he made such an effort to get to so many different events," Roehrkasse said. "Trying to do that is a really thankless job at times, so to see him there and actually wanting to be there and not just asking us to send stats, it really meant a lot to coaches, to kids, to the community."
Previous Activities Director Paula saw it the same way.
"I think the overarching thing is the value for kids we have in this region, and a small component of that is activities," Paula said. "And without Pat telling those stories, it’s really hard to sell that mission and vision. He was there; he was telling their stories."
And that's exactly where Beck always wanted to be. He's always been a quiet man, but in the St. Peter and Le Sueur County B sections, he has loomed large.
"I liked sports, and I liked writing, and I thought I was good at," Beck said, as always, keeping it simple.