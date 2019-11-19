The Le Sueur-Henderson girls volleyball season officially came to an end on Sunday, Nov. 10, with a year-end banquet honoring the athletes’ dedication throughout the season.
“We had a great season this year,” said Coach Stacey Feser. “There were many accomplishments that we attained as a team, as well as individually. The girls worked very hard this year and showed up ready to improve every day. I will miss seeing and interacting with them on a regular basis.”
Three players took home Minnesota River Conference awards for their high level of play. Senior Morgan Goettlicher and junior Halle Bemmels earned spots on the Minnesota River Conference All-Conference team, while senior Callie Jo Miller received an honorable mention.
Following the MRC awards, individual awards voted on by the members of the volleyball team were dished out. Morgan Goettlicher was deemed “Most Valuable Player,” while junior Allison Schwandt was titled “Most Improved.” Callie Jo Miller was recognized for her energy, earning the hustle award, and Halle Bemmels took home the sportsmanship award.
Players weren’t the only ones to be honored that night. Assistant coach Sherri Fritz was voted Section 2AA Assistant Coach of the Year by fellow coaches from the 16 teams in the section. Fritz is a longtime supporter of the team, having coached for 18 years.
With the banquet over, Coach Feser is setting her sights on next season.
“As a first year head coach, I learned a lot of things along the way,” said Feser. “I will use those in my preparation for next year, so I can continue to be a better coach and mentor to the girls.”
She continued, “My expectations for next year is that the girls work to improve their skills and court knowledge in the off season, whether it be through playing JO (Junior Olympic volleyball) and/or attending camps.”