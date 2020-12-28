Kylie Dunning doesn’t play as prominent a role on her college team as she did when she played No. 2 singles and No. 1 doubles for the Le Sueur-Henderson High School girls tennis team, but she’s on the team and making the most of her chances.
Now a sophomore on the Luther College women’s tennis team, Dunning has moved around quite a bit in both singles and doubles, but she plays most matches at No. 6 singles and No. 3 doubles.
Despite being further down in the lineup, Dunning has been a key player in helping the Norse to win American Rivers Conference championships during her first two seasons at Luther.
“Individually, my highlight was getting the winning point against Wartburg freshman year that led to our conference championship,” Dunning said. “As a team, winning both the conference championship in 2019 and 2020 were very exciting events for everyone. This year in particular was very special, because we were one of very few conferences that got to compete. Being able to take that championship was a huge accomplishment.
“We were one of very few college conferences that got to participate in college athletics this fall because of COVID-19. We did have less matches in our season, but getting the opportunity to play is something we were all grateful for. We also had to take many precautions, having our temperatures taken before every practice, wearing masks, and social distancing to the best of our ability.
“My goal is to improve just a little bit more every time I step on the court, while also enjoying every moment. I hope that as a team we can win the conference championship during my four years, along with making it to nationals in the years to come.”
Head coach Adam Strand said Dunning “has been an outstanding addition to our team from the moment she set foot on campus. Kylie is very coachable and a terrific competitor. She is well respected by her teammates, and comes ready to work every day on the practice court. Kylie continues to be a valuable contributor to our team and has a bright future ahead of her.
“Kylie has primarily played No. 6 in our singles lineup and has performed consistently well in that position on our team. She has stepped into the varsity doubles lineup on a few occasions and always competes with the highest level of sportsmanship. Kylie is a terrific representative for Luther tennis and Luther College as a whole. She has been a key player in helping our team to win conference championships during her first two seasons at Luther. I am excited to watch Kylie continue to develop into one of our team leaders.”
Dunning said there is no specific part of her game that has improved more than others, but overall her level of play is higher. “I have improved a great deal since playing tennis in high school. Being a college athlete is a larger commitment than high school, and we are practicing year round.”
Dunning said she chose Luther College “because it just felt like home when visiting, as cliché as that sounds. I enjoyed the town of Decorah, school size, and overall the people were nice and friendly on my visit. Tennis was just a great addition, and after meeting coach Strand I wanted to join the team.”
Many coaches over the years have inspired Dunning to greatness, but she gives most of the credit to her parents.
“Though I have had many amazing coaches throughout my life, I would credit the majority of my success to my parents, Marni and Cormac Dunning,” Kylie said. “My parents have supported me every step of the way, never missing any of my important events. They push me to be the best I can be everyday, while giving full effort into everything I do.”
Dunning has given back to Le Sueur-Henderson the past two summers by helping with the summer tennis program for the high school. “I enjoy helping out and working with the girls,” Dunning said.
Dunning is not the only Le Sueur-Henderson athlete at Luther. Her classmate, Lane Schwartz, enrolled at Luther in the same year. He is on the Norse cross country and track and field teams.
“Lane and I have always been good friends, but us both ending up at Luther was a coincidence,” Dunning said. “We both loved the school and the opportunity to continue to play our sports.”
A management major, with a health promotion minor, Dunning said her career goals are still undecided.