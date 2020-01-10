Le Sueur-Henderson boys basketball team jumped to a 35-28 lead over Sibley East in the first half.
But the Wolverines took control in the second half, outscoring the Giants 40-23 and winning 68-58 on Tuesday at Le Sueur.
Dominic Drent, averaging 22 points per game, poured in 25 points to lead the Giants in scoring.
Brandon Stolley followed with 8 points. Nathan Gregersen scored 6 points. Noah Kollar and Lukas Graff netted 5 points each. Nolan Maczkowicz had 4 points, Zach Barret 3 and Trace Edmonson 2.
Three Wolverines scored in double figures: Caleb Doose 23, JaBez Bate 18 and Lucas Doose 12. Lucas Tesch had 8 and Anthony Bullert 7.
Sibley East upped its record to 3-7 overall and 2-2 in the Minnesota River Conference.
The Giants (4-7, 1-3) go to Montgomery on Friday to take on Tri-City United (0-10; 0-4).
On Monday, it's a nonconference home game versus New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva (2-9).
Sibley East 28 40 - 68
Le Sueur-H 35 23 - 58
Minnesota River Conference Boys Basketball
Jordan 4-0
Belle Plaine 3-1
Mayer Lutheran 3-1
SW Christian 3-1
Sibley East 2-2
LS-H 1-3
NYA Central 0-4
Tri-City United 0-4