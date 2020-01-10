Le Sueur-Henderson boys basketball team jumped to a 35-28 lead over Sibley East in the first half.

But the Wolverines took control in the second half, outscoring the Giants 40-23 and winning 68-58 on Tuesday at Le Sueur.

Dominic Drent, averaging 22 points per game, poured in 25 points to lead the Giants in scoring.

Brandon Stolley followed with 8 points. Nathan Gregersen scored 6 points. Noah Kollar and Lukas Graff netted 5 points each. Nolan Maczkowicz had 4 points, Zach Barret 3 and Trace Edmonson 2.

Three Wolverines scored in double figures: Caleb Doose 23, JaBez Bate 18 and Lucas Doose 12. Lucas Tesch had 8 and Anthony Bullert 7.

Sibley East upped its record to 3-7 overall and 2-2 in the Minnesota River Conference. 

The Giants (4-7, 1-3) go to Montgomery on Friday to take on Tri-City United (0-10; 0-4).

On Monday, it's a nonconference home game versus New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva (2-9).

Sibley East 28 40 - 68

Le Sueur-H 35 23 - 58

Minnesota River Conference Boys Basketball

Jordan 4-0 

Belle Plaine 3-1 

Mayer Lutheran 3-1 

SW Christian 3-1

Sibley East 2-2

LS-H 1-3

NYA Central 0-4

Tri-City United 0-4

