It was not the best week for the Tri-City United girls tennis team. The Titans were defeated handily 6-1 in an away meet against Sibley East on Tuesday, Aug. 27 and defeated again on Wednesday by Northfield 5-2.
“We really didn’t play well tonight,” said TCU Coach Phil Murry said after the Sibley East meet. “We really struggled to get into our game on the singles side of things.”
Sibley East swept all four singles games. TCU’s No. 1 and No. 2 singles players Erica Jackson and Josie Plut were both bested 6-0 in two sets by Breanna Kranz and Jacquelin Webstad respectively. No. 3 Monserrat Ruiz and No. 4 Maggie Maroita fared a bit better in their matches, but Ruiz ended up falling to Sibley East’s Rachel Widmer 6-3, 6-3 and Ashley Bullert defeated Maroita 7-5, 6-2.
Rachel Rynda and Rachele Mazza were the only ones to take home a victory for TCU Tuesday. In No. 3 doubles, the two defeated their opponents Jessica Widment and Shelby Dieball 6-2, 6-1.
At No. 1 doubles and No. 2 doubles, Geena Ehlers and Allie Schley and Morgan Muller and Mackenzie Holmbo were able to force their opponents into tiebreakers, but Sibley East won both matches. In No. 1 doubles, TCU lost 6-1, 7-6(7-4) and in No. 2, the Titans were bested 7-6(9-7), 6-3.
“No.3 doubles really played well and No. 1 and No. 2 played very well in spurts,” said Murry. “We just struggled to start strong.”
“We are still lacking in experience and I knew there would be nights like this,” Murry added. “We need to refocus and get ready to go at it again tomorrow as we travel to Northfield to face a very strong team in our section.”
Unfortunately, the meet at Northfield did not play out the way TCU would have hoped. One factor that hurt TCU’s chances was that they were without their No. 1 singles player Erica Jackson.
“We played without our No. 1 singles player tonight which meant that we had five players playing out of position as you move people around,” said Murry. “We still played pretty well.”
Despite the setback, the Titans had some successes. In No. 2 singles, Monserrat Ruiz defeated Athena Pitsavas 6-2, 3-6, 6-4 and in No. 2 doubles, Morgan Mueller and Mackenzie Holmbo lost their first set 6-3, but came back in the last two, winning 6-2, 6-4.
“Monserrat Ruiz really played well. She played for close to three hours to defeat her opponent in three back and forth sets,” said Murry. “Morgan and MacKenzie did the same thing. Lost the first after falling behind big and really were solid the last two sets. Probably their best outing of the year.”
Though the other five matches went to Northfield, Murry was happy with how they did, considering they were facing a larger school.
“This is another team from our new section,” said Murry. “We have proven that these are some teams that we can compete with. Hopefully that will help fuel the girls as we move forward.”
TCU’s record now stands at 1-6.
Next week, the Titans will face off against Southwest Christian at Le Center Elementary School on Tuesday, Sept. 3 at 4:15 p.m.