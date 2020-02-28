The Le Sueur-Henderson Giants Youth Wrestling program hosted a team dual format folkstyle wrestling tournament on Feb. 15. The five teams competing at the LSH high school gymnasium were Blaine, Chaska/Chanhassen, Litchfield, Le Sueur/Henderson and Waterville/Elysian/Morristown -Janesville/Waldorf/Pemberton (WEM-JWP).
Chaska/Chanhassen finished first with a 4-0 record in the round robin competition and were awarded "The Giant Belt," a traveling trophy that will reside with the winning team until next year. Blaine finished second with a 3-1 record. LS-H picked up the third spot by wrestling to a 2-2 finish. WEM-JWP finished fourth with a 1-3 record and Litchfield finished 0-4 on the day.
In round 1 action Chaska/Chanhassen bested WEM-JWP 58-15, and LS-H overcame Litchfield 49-21. In round 2, Chaska/Chanhassen halted Litchfield 71-6 and Blaine bested WEM-JWP 53-24. In round 3 Blaine defeated Litchfield 44-31 and Chaska/Chanhassen finished LSH 60-19. Round 4 Blaine defeated LS-H 46-34, and WEM/JWP topped Litchfield 47-30. In the last round LSH picked up a team win from WEM/JWP 46-26, and Chaska/Chanhassen defeated Blaine 54-16.
The Giants will move into post-season starting March 7th with district qualifiers and both individual and team Regions.
For those moving onto the state they will compete April 2-5 in Rochester.