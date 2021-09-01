Football is back at Tri-City United and senior captains Brendan O’Keefe, Adam Henze and Reice Narum are gearing the team up for the season ahead. The upcoming year is especially exciting for the captains and the team’s total seven seniors. After the Titans’ last season was shortened to six games and called off before they could enter the playoffs, 2021 is a final chance for the team leaders to take home some section wins.
“We had a scrimmage last weekend, and we’re looking pretty good,” said O’Keefe. “It was our first time tackling this year, so that’s something we need to improve on, but otherwise we looked pretty good.”
The team features a healthy mix of young and returning players. Few seniors are on the team, but the roster is packed with returning juniors. In total, 26 letter winners are coming back for this year’s season.
“We got a lot of new guys and a lot of starters came back,” said Henze.
This year, Henze wants to make the most of his final season and use his position as a captain to push the team to collect as many victories as possible.
“It goes by fast. I’m looking forward to stepping up this year and being a leader and making the most of it,” said Henze.
While all the captains are glad to be back after the abridged 2020 season, Narum had his time as one of the team’s top wide receivers and defensive backs cut off even sooner after suffering a leg injury.
“It’s crazy. I had a knee injury last year, so I only played a game and a half, so I really haven’t played too much varsity outside my sophomore year,” said Narum. “Senior year came quick.”
As the captains prepare for a true varsity experience, they’re encouraging all the fans to come out and support the team.
“We want to get the community out here,” said O’Keefe. “It helps us tremendously. It’s always great to look up in the stands and see that it’s all packed and everyone’s cheering.”
“We want our fans to show up to our games and bring the energy,” Henze added.