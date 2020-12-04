With lakes freezing over, the rivers are pretty much the only option left for open water fishing in the Nicollet, Le Sueur, Blue Earth and Watonwan counties.
And "the river bite is on now, anything in a deep hole," said Paul Breinke, owner of Walt's (Bait and Tackle) in North Mankato. "It depends on the river. If you're on the Le Sueur and Blue Earth where it's shallow right now, a 3-foot hole could be where the walleyes are hanging out. Where on the Minnesota River, they're going to be in that 6 to 8 foot hole right now. They're running a jig and a fathead which is a real common bait."
Prime locations that have been popular recently include below the Highway 99 bridge near the public boat access in St. Peter and below the Highway 113 bridge near the public access in Le Sueur.
"For us there are lots of private spots on the river, but we always talk about Seven-Mile Creek, Sibley Park, Browns Creek (in Judson, south of Nicollet) and Rapidan Dam on the Blue Earth River, your standard easy spots to get to, walk down to for the customers if they don't know where to go," Breinke said. "Everybody knows about them. It's not a secret.
"I'm not going to put them on the private little spots, but our goal is to help them get some fish and use up bait so we stay in business. If it's on the internet, everybody's going to know about it anyway, so I'll tell them to go out there."
"If somebody comes in here with kids, I want those kids to have a good time," Breinke said, "so I'll put them on somewhere where they're catching fish."
Walleyes and muskies (35 to 48 inches over the last two weeks) are biting on the river.
"I know of at least eight muskies caught on the river in Mankato this year," Breinke said. "I pay attention to everything from Judson to St. Peter to the Le Sueur River and Watonwan. They're also catching small mouth bass and sturgeon. That's the awesome part about the river. You can target a fish, but you could go down there fishing for walleyes and catch nothing but channel catfish. You got back there the next day, and all there is is walleyes in that hole. Fish move up and down those rivers nonstop."
Breinke also said a good spring fishing spot is the creek outlet from Lake Hanska into the Watonwan River. "It's amazing how many walleyes in the springtime come out of that creek ditch."
Josh Walters, an emloyeee at Walt's, is an avid fisherman who knows where to find fish on the Minnesota River.
He said there are a lot of people fishing by Land of Memories on the park side and the campground side. Also popular has been the Judson Bottom.
Walter agrees that anglers were doing really well on the Minnesota River in St. Peter. "Most people area fishing for walleyes and catfish. It's really deep there."
Although the river water appears to be dirtier than the lakes, Walters said it is cleaner than some lakes in terms of mercury. The current also helps keep the river cleaner, so the fish are safe to eat.
Where are they bitin' on lakes?
Breinke said the Minnesota River is a huge fishery, but he also recommends fishing lakes in the area including Madison, Washington, Loon, Lake Crystal and Hanska. "Those are your standards everybody knows about 'em lakes. It's just a matter if they take off and produce a lot of fish.
"There are lot of city lakes all over the place. You never know how good they're going to be. Some lakes are on fire, and some lakes are real quiet. Although sometimes on those quiet lakes people are catching a lot of fish, They just don't want people to know about it."
It has been hot this fall at Lake Crystal with big crappies, sunfish, perch, walleye and northern biting from shore at the public access and fishing piers in the city park.
Breinke thinks Lake Crystal is going to be a busy lake this winter, but ice fishing there is cyclical.
"Last winter I was out there, and it was a dead sea," Breinke said. "We were catching some fish, but most people were not. Two year years ago it was pretty good. Three years ago it was unconscious. Like every other lake, you just don't know.
"Loon Lake three years ago was probably one of the best walleye lakes in Minnesota. Then it got froze out, and you're starting all over. That's the negative of fishing shallow water lakes that I like to fish. About the time they turn into fantastic lakes they freeze out or partial kill and you start all over."
"Mills Lake is another good lake that was real busy this fall, too. They took a lot of big fish out of there. At the start they got some really big perch. I live next to Mills Lake, so I know what they're catching out there."
Breinke also knows about Eagle Lake that was doing well catching a lot of walleyes. He said a half hour before sunset and a half hour after was crazy. But now it's froze.
"A couple of years ago that was unreal out there," Breinke said. "That lake got frozen out two years ago. They've got three sizes of walleyes out there: 7-9, 11-13 and 15-17. I don't think there are as many 15-17s as there are 11-13s. They'll be plenty of houses out there this winter. Next year it's going to be crazy out there.
They're stocking it every year with walleyes. "In our Southern Minnesota Lakes, the DNR puts 'em in, and we take 'em out," Breinke said. They have a million dollar landing."
Eagle Lake used to be a rearing pond for walleyes, but Breinke said it's no longer a rearing pond because it's an invasive species lake.
Walter also suggested trying Lake Hanska in the Brown County park area by the beach. "That's he only place I've fished a lot. You get crappies, walleyes and perch. Not as fast and furious as they were about a month ago, but you can get them."
Walter also said "the walleye bite has been good on Lake Elysian on the Janesville side. Personally I will go to the Janesville side. They're starting to get 'em right there off shore in the park by the landing. First time I fished the Janesville side in a long time."
Walter also had good success fishing German Lake near Beaver Dam. "There is a fishing pier there on the channel between German and Jefferson, but Walter said he had the most success down the path on the other side of the channel. We got nice crappies, 14 inchers on the last warm day."
But fish are finicky. They bite when they want.