It was a disappointing weekend for the Tri-City United girls tennis team. The Titans were defeated in two close meets at Cannon Falls on Friday, Aug. 23.
Farmington bested the Titans in the first meet 5-2, and Cannon Falls then edged the Titans 4-3.
Three TCU players were able to come out on top against Farmington. In No. 3 singles, Titan Monserrat Ruiz defeated Katie Rowe 6-2, 6-1, while at No. 2 doubles, Morgan Mueller and MacKenzie Holmbo were victorious over Taylor Rondo and Lizzy Dimian, winning 6-0, 6-2.
Unfortunately for the Titans, Farmington swept the rest of the matches. At No. 1 singles, Titan Erica Jackson challenged but fell to Ashley Renwick 6-4 and 7-5 in the first and third sets, while pulling out a 6-4 win in the second. At No. 3 doubles, TCU’s Rachel Rynda and Jenna Weiers were able to win their first set 6-4, but they lost in a tiebreaker in the second set (7-2 in the tiebreak) and went down 6-2 in the third.
Farmington was also able to win at No. 2 and 4 singles, plus No. 1 doubles.
“This was our first match against a school in our new section, and it came down to the last two matches that were on the court,” said Coach Philip Murry. “We were down 3-2 and both of our last matches came down to a third set tiebreaker which unfortunately we lost.”
“I thought we showed that we can be very competitive when we play well,” Murry added. “We need to figure out a way to win a few close ones. Erica Jackson continues to make great strides in her jump from No. 4 singles to No. 1. She took a very strong girl to the third set tiebreaker. Monserrat at No. 3 singles and your No. 2 doubles team of Morgan and Mackenzie had little trouble in their matches.”
Cannon Falls
TCU had a better showing in their match against Cannon Falls, but victory still remained out of reach. At No. 2 singles, Josie Plut came back from her loss against Fairmont to defeat her Cannon Falls opponent Maddie Hall 6-2, 7-6 (8-6), and No. 3 singles Monserrat Ruiz collected her second consecutive win against Claire Dickie, winning 6-2 in the first set and 6-1 in the second.
At No. 3 doubles, Rachel Rynda and Jenna Weirs collected another win for the Titans, besting Kaytyn Otte and Kaylee Anderson 6-1 in the first set, losing 4-6 in the second, but taking the third in a tiebreak 7-6 (7-2).
It was a close meet, but in the end, Cannon Falls came away with victories at No. 1 and 4 singles and No. 1 and 2 doubles, just enough to best Tri-City United’s three wins.
“Once again, it came down to the last two matches on the court,” said Murry. “This time we split them to end off on the short end of the 4-3 score.”
“Monserrat was our only double winner today, very solid at No. 3 singles,” Murry added. “Erica Jackson started great but just ran out of gas. She played for almost 4 hours today with only a ten minute break in between. No. 3 doubles started to let their match slip away but battled back strong in the third set.”
TCU's record now stands at 1-4.
The TCU girls tennis team has their next meet at Sibley East High School Tuesday, August 27 at 4:15 p.m.